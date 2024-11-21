Event on “Enhancing Green Skills of Women and Youth: Based on ‘Commonwealth’ Experience” concludes at COP29

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

As part of the project “International initiatives related to COP29,” jointly implemented by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources and the Agency for State Support to NGOs, and organized by Gender Hub Azerbaijan with the support of the United Nations, the side event titled “Enhancing Green Skills of Women and Youth: Based on ‘Commonwealth’ Experience" was held at COP29.

The event addressed the challenges faced by vulnerable groups, particularly women and youth, in relation to climate change, highlighting their critical role in mitigating its effects.

Key speakers included Patricia Janet Scotland, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth; Nigar Arpadarai, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29 Azerbaijan; Syed Naveed Qamar, a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan; and Nick Baker, Head of the COP29 Unit at the British Embassy in Baku.

The panel focused on the disproportionate impacts of climate change on women and youth in various countries and discussed both local and international strategies to combat these challenges.