Event organized by Nizami Ganjavi International Center held in New York

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

A side event titled “Multilateralism on a Crossroads: Challenges and Pathways to Peace” was held in New York, USA, within the framework of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.

A group photo of the event participants was taken before the opening. Then, the Center’s co-chair Vera Vik-Freiberga delivered a speech. She noted that the UN General Assembly session is taking place in a period marked by numerous conflicts around the world, and multilateralism is truly at a crossroads. She stated that the organization has faced harsh criticism in recent times, particularly regarding the issues of Ukraine and Gaza. Subsequently, Albanian President Bajram Begaj, who spoke next, said that multilateralism allows big and small, rich and poor countries to sit at the same table, creating a framework for quality responses to global challenges such as peacekeeping, humanitarian aid, climate change, and ceasefires. The Albanian President thanked Azerbaijan for the agreement reached with Armenia in the US.

In his speech, COP29 President Mukhtar Babayev stated that COP29 held in Azerbaijan last year demonstrated that multilateralism can produce real and historic results.

He said that agreements were reached at COP29 on issues that negotiators had been discussing for approximately ten years.

At the event, Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Željko Komšić, President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Prime Minister of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yıldırım, and other participants discussed the challenges facing multilateralism, the need for reforms in the UN, steps to ensure peace and stability in the world, joint activities, and the fight against the climate crisis. In particular, connections between Europe and Asia, the role of regional countries in this direction, and the impact of projects on people's well-being were addressed at the event.

Melahat Najafova

Special correspondent