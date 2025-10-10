The Azerbaijan State News Agency

POLITICS

Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

The open court hearing on criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others, who are accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war—as well as terrorism, financing of terrorism, forcible seizure and retention of power, and numerous other crimes resulting from Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, continued on October 10.

During the court session held at the Baku Military Court, presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev with a panel consisting of Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), each of the accused individuals was provided with an interpreter in their native language, as well as legal representatives for their defense.

The session was attended by the accused individuals, their defense counsel, a portion of the victims, their legal heirs and representatives, as well as prosecutors defending the state prosecution.

Judge Z. Aghayev announced that new documents had been received by the court. He stated that 340 victims had applied to the court, noting that they would not be able to participate in the court proceedings, and that their statements to the preliminary investigation should be examined in the trial.

No one objected to the victims' absence at the court session and the subsequent examination of their statements from the preliminary investigation.

Facts and statistical data obtained from various public agencies regarding criminal cases, civilian casualties, missing persons, as well as damage caused to civilian infrastructure, residential houses, environment, religious and cultural monuments as a result of Armenian armed forces’ attacks against the territories of Azerbaijan were announced in the court.

The announced documents included data obtained from various ministries, committees, agencies, district and city executive authorities, as well as other institutions of Azerbaijan.

Documents included in the case file indicated that on October 4, 2020, Armenia decided to shell Ganja with the purpose of sowing panic among Azerbaijani civilians. To avoid international condemnation of Armenia, on the recommendation of the then-Defense Minister David Tonoyan, the so-called "regime leader," Arayik Harutyunyan, made a statement claiming that Ganja was shelled not from Armenian territory, but from Karabakh, on his orders. This statement was also posted on YouTube.

At a meeting with representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on February 16, 2021, Arayik Harutyunyan stated that the bodies of 13-18 Azerbaijanis will be handed over on February 17, ironically stating that "the transfer of these bodies is a gift to Azerbaijan following the Khojaly genocide."

Moreover, A. Harutyunyan mentioned the shooting of Azerbaijani special forces police officers at the wall in February-March 1992.

It was also reflected in the above-mentioned document that Arayik Harutyunyan had information that Armenian servicemen deliberately rolled a rock over the conscripts of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces who killed in the Saribaba village of Lachin district on August 5, 2022.

Another document revealed information regarding 7 accused persons - Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, David Babayan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Manukyan, namely, questionnaire data, education, "positions" they held in the so-called organization, their role in the illegal activities of the so-called organization since the early 90s, their involvement in the April 2016 battles, the 44-day war in 2020, etc.

Based on the analysis of the above-mentioned data, it was determined that the mentioned 7 accused persons involved, one way or another, and at different times in the forced occupation of the sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan by the Republic of Armenia, made statements in these regard, and instilled feelings of hatred by constantly pitting the Armenian people against the Azerbaijani people.

Other documents revealed that the financing of the so-called regime established in the formerly occupied Azerbaijani territories was carried out by Armenia.

According to the announced documents, the Republic of Armenia purchased 2 anti-tank missiles from the Russian Federation under contracts dated 05.07.2019 and 26.06.2020. Despite the fact that the mentioned missiles were purchased under a contract with Armenia, the discovery of these devices in the formerly occupied sovereign territory of Azerbaijan once again confirms that the weapons were imported directly from that country, namely Armenia.

Moreover, it was noted that following the liberation of the Azerbaijani territories from occupation, numerous weapons and other devices were discovered there. Those weapons included the large-caliber weapons, tanks, cannons, and other similar combat equipment.

Another documents revealed the video materials posted on YouTube and the materials attached to the criminal case, showing the battle scenes recorded in real life, with people using various armored vehicles, wearing military uniforms, and firing in different directions using various weapons.

The next footages showed a number of Azerbaijanis in military uniform being killed, with their bodies being left on the ground during the First Karabakh war.

Moreover, the footages showed an Azerbaijani soldier being held captive by the Armenian armed forces. The captured person is being subjected to forms of violence and mistreatment. The video also showed blood flowing from the right side of the prisoner's face.

The footages also showed that the Armenian soldiers were engaged in looting in the devastated Azerbaijani territory.

The next footages show the captured Azerbaijani soldiers, with various injuries clearly visible on the prisoners' faces.

The court proceedings will continue on October 13.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, David Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.

 

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Baku hosts official reception marking Turkmenistan’s National Day
  • 10.10.2025 [21:01]

Baku hosts official reception marking Turkmenistan’s National Day

Putin hopes bad page in relations with Azerbaijan has been turned
  • 10.10.2025 [20:28]

Putin hopes bad page in relations with Azerbaijan has been turned

NHK: Putin admits Russia downed Azerbaijani plane last year
  • 10.10.2025 [20:24]

NHK: Putin admits Russia downed Azerbaijani plane last year

French media highlights President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin
  • 10.10.2025 [20:01]

French media highlights President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

Uzbek ambassador describes mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a symbol of brotherhood in Islamic World
  • 10.10.2025 [19:29]

Uzbek ambassador describes mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a symbol of brotherhood in Islamic World

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha
  • 10.10.2025 [18:56]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha

Austrian media: Russia takes responsibility for AZAL plane crash
  • 10.10.2025 [17:42]

Austrian media: Russia takes responsibility for AZAL plane crash

International conference participants view mass grave sites discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara
  • 10.10.2025 [16:05]

International conference participants view mass grave sites discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents
  • 10.10.2025 [15:51]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

Azerbaijani chess players beat Armenian rivals on Day 6 of European Championships

  • [21:22]

Vietnam calls for further international support following recent storms

  • [21:15]

Evidence of Armenian armed forces torturing Azerbaijani captives shown in court

  • [21:08]

Baku hosts official reception marking Turkmenistan’s National Day

  • [21:01]

Participants of international conference tour Shusha prison

  • [20:56]

Putin hopes bad page in relations with Azerbaijan has been turned

  • [20:28]

® First “Zeekr 001” handed over to winner in Bakcell’s lottery!

  • [20:25]

NHK: Putin admits Russia downed Azerbaijani plane last year

  • [20:24]

French media highlights President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

  • [20:01]

Allegri crowned September king in Serie A, Coach of the Month

  • [19:32]

Uzbek ambassador describes mosque to be built in Fuzuli as a symbol of brotherhood in Islamic World

  • [19:29]

Azerbaijani Para-powerlifter claims world bronze at Cairo 2025

  • [19:12]

CIDC-2025 Festival’s officials tour Cybersecurity Solutions Expo

  • [19:10]

Participants of international conference visit Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha

  • [18:56]

North Korea’s leader vows to turn country into ‘affluent paradise’

  • [18:45]

Eurasian leaders sign document on creating ‘CIS Plus’ format at Tajikistan summit

  • [18:00]

Austrian media: Russia takes responsibility for AZAL plane crash

  • [17:42]

China to charge special port fees on U.S. ships

  • [17:31]

Azerbaijan to host Days of Culture of Turkmenistan

  • [17:23]

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado wins Nobel Peace Prize

  • [17:21]

Sunak takes advisory roles with Microsoft and AI firm Anthropic

  • [16:31]

President Tokayev says concept of linking key transport arteries across CIS nears completion

  • [16:16]

Vietnam to host second Asian Esports Games in 2026

  • [16:14]

Bulgarian State Intelligence Agency head will be elected by Parliament upon Council of Ministers' proposal

  • [16:14]

International conference participants view mass grave sites discovered in Azerbaijan’s Aghdara

  • [16:05]

Azerbaijani Para powerlifters settle in ahead of Para Powerlifting showdown in Cairo

  • [15:59]

Court proceedings of Armenian citizens continue with announcement of documents

  • [15:51]
President Ilham Aliyev attended official banquet in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended official banquet in honor of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

Erling Haaland named Premier League Player of the Month for September

  • [15:34]

Peru’s Congress votes to remove President Boluarte as crime grips nation

  • [15:19]

Turkmenistan will take over CIS chairmanship on January 1, 2026, Rahmon says

  • [15:10]

Remains of more than 10 people discovered in Balligaya village

  • [14:56]

Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic strengthen cooperation in the field of metrology

  • [14:40]

Innovations to be implemented on ASCO’s third Ro-Pax type ferry under construction

  • [14:32]

European Union organizes third European Culinary Festival in Baku

  • [14:19]

Azerbaijan’s non-oil exports rise 8 percent in first nine months of 2025

  • [14:12]

The Red Sea that vanished and the catastrophic flood that brought it back

  • [14:07]
Dushanbe hosted expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

Dushanbe hosted expanded meeting of CIS Heads of State Council
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event VIDEO

DESFA to double Azerbaijani gas flow to Europe

  • [13:28]

Azerbaijan continues resettlement efforts in Khojaly district

  • [13:27]

Azerbaijan, EU explore prospects for Zangezur corridor

  • [13:12]

Etihad Airways launches new flights to Kabul

  • [13:07]

® CB Unibank Azerbaijan and BlueOrchard Finance Ltd. Sign Subordinated and Senior Facility Agreements for USD 23 Million

  • [13:01]

Oil prices decline in global markets

  • [12:47]

US, Finland agree to build 11 icebreakers in Arctic security push

  • [12:45]

Defense Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye hold trilateral meeting

  • [12:38]
President Ilham Aliyev addressed limited-format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev addressed limited-format meeting of CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe VIDEO

Eleven Azerbaijani judokas to compete at Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025 in Mexico

  • [12:34]

Trump says he will head to the Middle East on Sunday after Israel-Hamas hostage deal

  • [12:24]

China flicks the switch on world-first thermal power station in Gobi Desert

  • [12:24]

Georgian media outlets highlight Azerbaijani President's meeting with Russian counterpart

  • [12:23]

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan strengthen cooperation in water management

  • [12:04]

President Ilham Aliyev: Events like the CIS Games strengthen friendship and cooperation both within and beyond the Commonwealth

  • [12:01]

President Ilham Aliyev discusses Lachin’s development at CIS Heads of State Council Meeting

  • [11:38]

Remains of 6-year-old girl missing since Japan’s 2011 tsunami identified

  • [11:37]

Azerbaijani oil price drops below $70

  • [11:36]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister attends CIS Foreign Ministers Council meeting

  • [11:32]

Yaşar Güler: Cooperation between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia makes a significant contribution to regional peace and stability

  • [11:27]

President Ilham Aliyev: Relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan are steadily developing

  • [11:22]

Delegation from the Supreme National Defense University of Iran visits Azerbaijan

  • [11:17]

President Tokayev: Central Asia-Russia rail freight transit up 50% in three years

  • [11:06]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev had one-on-one meeting with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon in Dushanbe VIDEO

“AzInTelecom” participates in the “Digital Bridge 2025” forum in Astana

  • [10:47]
President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to participate in CIS Heads of State Council meeting VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev arrived at Palace of Nation in Dushanbe to participate in CIS Heads of State Council meeting VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended informal dinner of CIS heads of state in Dushanbe VIDEO

Azerbaijan, Kuwait discuss opportunities for strategic cooperation

  • 09.10.2025 [21:00]
Documents on Armenia's recruitment of foreign mercenaries in military operations against Azerbaijan presented in court VIDEO

Documents on Armenia's recruitment of foreign mercenaries in military operations against Azerbaijan presented in court VIDEO

BSU, US Chartered Culture and Education Institute sign MoU

  • 09.10.2025 [20:41]

Azerbaijan Minister of Defense meets with Georgian counterpart

  • 09.10.2025 [20:18]

Expert: Romania is showing growing interest in using the Azerbaijan route – INTERVIEW

  • 09.10.2025 [20:02]

Azerbaijani and UAE Air Force Commanders meet

  • 09.10.2025 [20:00]

YAP Deputy Chairman meets ambassador of Venezuela

  • 09.10.2025 [19:55]

® Bakcell’s artificial intelligence has selected the first car winner!

  • 09.10.2025 [19:29]

Netflix’s first TV party games include Lego, Boggle, and Tetris

  • 09.10.2025 [19:23]

Young Azerbaijani boxer becomes two-time European champion

  • 09.10.2025 [19:09]

International conference opens as part of Baku Dialogue on Missing Persons

  • 09.10.2025 [19:06]

Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina sign MoU on determining fate of missing persons

  • 09.10.2025 [18:54]

Azerbaijan, Germany discuss prospects for cooperation in agricultural sector

  • 09.10.2025 [18:15]

® Azerconnect Group supports the region’s largest cybersecurity event

  • 09.10.2025 [18:09]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held one-on-one meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin in Dushanbe VIDEO

Permanent representative to UN: Landmine contamination seriously hampers reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories

  • 09.10.2025 [18:00]

Azerbaijan, Slovakia discuss prospects for military-technical cooperation

  • 09.10.2025 [17:26]

Malaysian professor: Armenia must provide information on mass graves and prisoners

  • 09.10.2025 [17:17]

Russian President hopes for continuation of relations with Azerbaijan in the spirit of alliance

  • 09.10.2025 [16:53]

Russian President highlights high-level humanitarian ties between Russia and Azerbaijan

  • 09.10.2025 [16:43]

Russian President on AZAL plane crash: Our duty is to provide an objective assessment

  • 09.10.2025 [16:42]

President Ilham Aliyev: There is positive momentum in development of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia

  • 09.10.2025 [16:36]

Russian President: The cause of the AZAL plane crash is linked to several factors

  • 09.10.2025 [16:34]

President Ilham Aliyev thanks Vladimir Putin for personally overseeing situation regarding AZAL plane crash

  • 09.10.2025 [16:30]

Azerbaijan joins international religion symposium in U.S.

  • 09.10.2025 [16:24]

UK signs $468 mln deal to supply India with missiles

  • 09.10.2025 [16:24]

Pope urges news agencies to stand as bulwark against lies, manipulation, post-truths

  • 09.10.2025 [16:17]

China sees 888 million domestic trips during eight-day holiday

  • 09.10.2025 [16:15]

President Vladimir Putin: Russia provides full assistance in investigating causes of AZAL plane crash

  • 09.10.2025 [16:08]

Uzbekistan, Kuwait implement public-private partnership projects

  • 09.10.2025 [16:04]

Court announces documents related to Armenian armed forces’ recruiting mercenaries in military operations against Azerbaijan

  • 09.10.2025 [16:01]

A spectacular and scenic passage – Tenge Canyon

  • 09.10.2025 [16:01]

International footballer, 31, at risk of paralysis after breaking neck in sickening collision

  • 09.10.2025 [15:41]

Hungarian author László Krasznahorkai wins Nobel Literature Prize

  • 09.10.2025 [15:38]

China announces export controls on rare earth-related items

  • 09.10.2025 [15:34]