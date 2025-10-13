Ex-Korean president Yoon absent from insurrection trial for 14th consecutive session

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol was absent from his insurrection trial for the 14th consecutive session on Monday, according to Yonhap. The bench at the Seoul Central District Court said it will proceed with the trial in his absence, given the detention center where Yoon is being held has sent notice it is difficult to bring him in by force.

The bench also warned, however, that the defendant will have to bear any disadvantages arising from his absence and that it would be "good" if he could be convinced to state his position in person.

Yoon's lawyers asked for the judge's understanding, saying the former president has expressed difficulty dealing with health issues and various investigations targeting him.

Yoon has been standing trial on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

He has not attended the proceedings since he was placed under arrest for a second time in July.

A second trial on separate charges related to the martial law attempt began last month, and Yoon appeared at the first hearing as it was legally required to launch the proceedings.