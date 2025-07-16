Executive Director: Bulgaria is a “key” country for Azerbaijan’s gas supply to Europe

Sofia, July 16, AZERTAC

Bulgaria’s prominent news portal Epicenter.bg published an interview with Murad Heydarov, Executive Director of SOCAR for the Balkans, originally aired on the national television channel BNR.

Heydarov described Bulgaria as a “key” country for Azerbaijan in delivering natural gas to Europe. He emphasized that through the Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria (IGB), Azerbaijani gas reaches not only Bulgaria but also Moldova, Ukraine, Hungary, Serbia, and North Macedonia, enhancing Bulgaria’s role as a regional energy hub.

“Bulgaria plays a strategic partner role in Azerbaijan’s ‘gas diplomacy,’ not just as a transit country. This partnership carries both economic and geopolitical significance, strengthening the Southern Gas Corridor’s contribution to Europe’s stable energy supply,” Heydarov said.

He added that SOCAR operates in Bulgaria not only as a gas supplier but also as a project initiator and investor in regional gas infrastructure: “SOCAR currently exports gas to 10 European countries, including Romania, Greece, Serbia, and Hungary, with plans to further expand this network. Bulgaria’s advanced interconnector grid and access to LNG terminals position it as a crucial energy logistics hub. SOCAR aims to capitalize on these strengths to lead Southeast Europe’s energy security.”

The article highlighted that Azerbaijan’s gas exports align with the European Union’s strategy to reduce dependency on Russian energy and reinforce Azerbaijan’s standing as a reliable energy partner. It also emphasized that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria carries significant commercial and geopolitical importance.

Igbal Hajiyev

Special correspondent