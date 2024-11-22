Executive Director of Mexico’s POLEA: Boosting financial support key to achieving climate targets

Baku, November 22, AZERTAC

“The state of financing in the fight against the climate crisis remains a serious problem. We hope that COP29 will provide new financial resources in this regard,” said Andrés Avila-Akerberg, Executive Director of Mexico’s POLEA (Política y Legislación Ambiental A.C.), in an interview with AZERTAC.

He emphasized that achieving the targets of the Paris Agreement requires enhanced financial support. “Despite 29 years of global efforts to address the climate crisis, the situation has worsened due to a lack of effective results. Global warming has not been halted, and the odds are not in our favor. Therefore, it is crucial to be more ambitious and ensure collective contributions from all countries,” Avila-Akerberg stated.