Exhibition against Armenia's mine warfare held for the first time in France

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

On September 30, an open-air photo exhibition about Azerbaijan's mine victims was held in the central Place de la République Paris, the capital of France.

The photo exhibition was opened within the framework of the "CulMINEtion point of danger" project implemented by the Public Union "Gilavar" Photo Club with the sponsorship of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The local partner of the NGO in the project is the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association.

Rashad Mehdiyev, Chairman of the Public Union "Gilavar" Photo Club, stated that the exhibition, which was held in Munich and Nuremberg of Germany before, is a call for justice for Azerbaijan's mine victims this time in Paris: "During the occupation period, more than one million mines were laid on Azerbaijani territories under the instructions of Armenia's military-political leaders. We demand accurate mine maps so that no one else falls victim to mines in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, and the sufferings depicted in these images are not experienced again."

Each photo in the exhibition was specially selected, and these depictions call for an understanding of the scale and deep wounds of Azerbaijan's mine problem. For example, on the photo of mine victim Mahir Abilov, a former employee of "Azerishig," it is written: " I had a noble mission: to lay electric lines in Lachin, the liberated land of Azerbaijan, so people could once again live in light. But a landmine stole the light of my own life."

The story of Suleyman Heydarov, who is engaged in demining, is as follows: " I was a deminer, face to face with a mine too cruel to disarm. I told my team to step back, and I walked toward it alone. And suddenly, a big flash, then a darkness forever. My eyes are gone, but at least my friends still see the light."

The entire Huseynov family, who went to visit their native village, fell victim to a mine, and two sons of the family lost their lives. The painful story of the Huseynov family, presented through a photo at the Paris exhibition, deeply affected those who learned about it.

Additional information about the mine victims in the photos is also provided via QR codes.

The Public Union "Gilavar" Photo Club plans to continue this exhibition in other European countries as well.