Exhibition in Kazanlak to show original golden mask from Svetitsa Thracian mound

Baku, June 3, AZERTAC

An exhibition displaying the original of a famous golden funeral mask from the Svetitsa Thracian mound was opened at the Iskra Historical Museum in Kazanlak on Wednesday, the museum said, the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) reported.

The golden mask is one of the most impressive symbols of the Thracian heritage, discovered in the Rose Valley in 2004 by a team of archaeologist Dr. Georgi Kitov. The artifact is made of solid gold and weighs 673 grams. It was discovered in the grave of a prominent Thracian aristocrat from the late 5th century BC and ranks among the most significant discoveries of Thracian archaeology, the museum said.

Visitors to the exhibition will also see the ruler's golden ring, as well as rich funerary items, which is a testament to the luxury, status and rituals of the Thracian aristocracy in the heart of the Rose Valley.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until July 15. It is organized by the National Archaeological Institute with Museum at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences.