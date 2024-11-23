Exhibition on "Karabakh heritage" launched in Nicosia

Ankara, November 23, AZERTAC

An art exhibition entitled "Karabakh Heritage” was held in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Works by Azerbaijani artist Nigar Helmi Abbasbeyli were displayed at the exhibition, organized by TRNC Foreign Affairs Ministry Professionals and Spouses Association (DİMED).

Dignitaries present at the event included Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Hakan Dincurek, TRNC Minister of Health, and representatives of the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia, along with other individuals.

The speakers at the event highlighted the importance of the opening of the art exhibition on the days marking the country’s 41st anniversary, noting the importance of promoting "cultural diplomacy" between the Turkic nations.

According to Nigar Helmi Abbasbeyli, thanks to the visionary policy of President Ilham Aliyev and the heroism of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, the Karabakh region of the Republic was liberated from the Armenian occupation. She shared insights into the ongoing restoration works in the liberated Azerbaijani lands.

Ramin Abdullayev

Special correspondent