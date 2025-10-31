Exhibition showcasing Azerbaijan’s nature and climate challenges organized as part of Paris Peace Forum

Paris, October 31, AZERTAC

A photo exhibition dedicated to Azerbaijan’s natural beauty, rich biodiversity, and the effects of climate change on the environment — particularly the Caspian Sea — was held as part of the Paris Peace Forum.

Organized jointly by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, the COP29 Presidency, and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in France, the exhibition brought together forum participants, representatives of international organizations, and members of the diplomatic corps.

Addressing the event, Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues and COP29 President, highlighted large-scale national initiatives implemented in the fields of green development, ecological restoration, and climate diplomacy.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan actively contributes to global efforts to combat climate change and attaches particular importance to cooperation with international partners in this area.

Participants of the exhibition highly appreciated Azerbaijan’s initiatives aimed at addressing climate challenges, protecting nature, and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.