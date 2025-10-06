Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

In recent years, Azerbaijan has been rapidly developing as a regional hub for innovation and startups. Thanks to its strategic location, young and talented generation, and government support, the country is gradually becoming a key hub for the tech ecosystems of the South Caucasus and adjacent regions. AZERTAC presents an interview with Nodo Ivanidze, an expert in startup ecosystems, co-founder of Global Tech Weekend, and general partner of the venture fund Steppe & Stone Capital.

- How do you assess the current level of development of the startup ecosystem in Azerbaijan compared to other countries in the South Caucasus and the region?

-Azerbaijan’s ecosystem is at an exciting stage of growth. There is strong government support, a young generation eager to innovate, and increasing interest from corporates and investors. What makes Azerbaijan stand out is its strategic location—acting as a natural bridge between Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East. With the right international connections, Azerbaijan has the potential to become one of the anchor hubs of this wider innovation corridor.

-What are the key factors that contribute to the successful development of innovation ecosystems in developing countries like Azerbaijan?

-In my view, three elements are of the utmost importance. First, talent—the development of strong professional skills occurs through universities, specialized training, and the accumulation of corporate experience. Second, trust is crucial, that is, alignment and mutual understanding between startup founders, investors, government agencies, and large corporations. And finally, the third element is deal flow: actual deals, partnerships, and successful exits that clearly demonstrate that success in an innovation ecosystem is achievable.

In developing countries, ecosystems grow fastest when governments create supportive legislative and organizational frameworks, and private investors and international partners provide the necessary funding and resources. That's why the Global Tech Weekend was conceived as a collaborative platform—it brings together governments, startups, investors, and international participants under one roof, facilitating the development of an innovative environment.

- What opportunities and challenges do you see for Azerbaijani startups entering international markets, particularly in Central Asia and Eastern Europe?

-Opportunities are significant. Azerbaijan has cultural, geographic, and economic links that allow its startups to expand naturally into Central Asia and Eastern Europe. The biggest challenge is often mindset—founders need to think beyond local markets and build with regional or global ambition from the start. Another challenge is visibility; many international investors still don’t know the depth of talent here. That’s exactly why we created Global Tech Weekend—to put ecosystems like Azerbaijan on the global map and connect founders to opportunities abroad.

- Which industries and technologies do you believe will drive startup growth in Azerbaijan in the coming years?

- In the coming years, I believe startup growth in Azerbaijan will be driven by several key industries and technologies. Firstly, clean energy transition technologies and climate innovations, which are fully consistent with Azerbaijan's role as a leader in the energy sector. Secondly, logistics and transportation are of particular importance, given the country's strategic location on the Middle Corridor and its key role in international trade. Creative industries and digital media are also noteworthy, as the young generation of talented individuals has every opportunity to create products that are in demand on the global market. Finally, fintech and artificial intelligence offer significant growth potential – these technologies are essential tools for scaling businesses and entering global markets. All of these industries are not only relevant and in demand domestically but also offer significant potential for international development and expansion.

-How do venture capital funds like Steppe & Stone Capital help stimulate innovation and create conditions for startups to scale in the region?

-Steppe & Stone Capital was created with one mission: to unlock the potential of the Caucasus and Central Asia. We provide early-stage capital, hands-on mentorship, and global networks that help founders move from outsourcing and services to creating original products. Our approach is dual-track: backing high-growth startups while also supporting ecosystem-enabling companies that strengthen the overall foundation. Together with Global Tech Weekend, which creates visibility and connections, we help startups not only raise capital but also gain access to markets, partners, and talent.

-How important is regional and international integration for Azerbaijani startups, and what steps can be taken to strengthen it?

-Regional and international integration is key for Azerbaijani startups. No startup ecosystem can thrive in isolation. Azerbaijani founders benefit most when they are closely connected to their regional peers and have access to global networks. Integration entails active collaboration with ecosystems in Central Asia, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East, enabling the exchange of experience and resources and the expansion of markets. Furthermore, building trusting relationships with international investors and partners is crucial, opening up new opportunities for funding and project scaling. Equally important is showcasing Azerbaijani innovations on global platforms, which contributes to increased visibility and attracts global attention.

To strengthen this integration, it is necessary to develop more cross-border programs, create joint funds, and establish co-investment initiatives. Events like Global Tech Weekend play a vital role in this process, serving as a decentralized movement uniting different countries under a single platform. Thanks to such initiatives, startups from Baku, Tashkent, and Tbilisi are perceived as part of a single, powerful regional wave connected to the global innovation ecosystem.