Expert: Azerbaijan builds a bridge between digital ecosystems of East and West– INTERVIEW

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

In the era of rapid digitalization, countries face new challenges and opportunities related to the technological transformation of the economy, data management, and preparing societies for the future. Azerbaijan, with its unique geographic location, stable political and economic environment, and young, digitally literate population, is already making significant strides toward digital transformation.

AZERTAC presents an interview with Michael Clark, a global strategist on the "next-generation economy" and author of Our Moment (2025), who helps governments and organizations transform data, AI, and innovation into concrete solutions for the future of work, education, and society.

-Your work focuses on the transformation of the traditional economy into the so-called "Next Economy." What key principles of this model do you consider particularly relevant for countries with transition economies like Azerbaijan?

-The Next Economy is not just a digital upgrade; it’s a transformation in how nations create value. In the traditional economy, success was measured by output and efficiency. In the Next Economy, progress will be defined by how effectively countries turn data, intelligence, and human capability into productive assets that drive innovation and long-term prosperity.

Azerbaijan has already made important strides in this direction, launching national strategies for digital development, AI, and innovation; investing in secure infrastructure; and building a growing ecosystem of startups and digital talent. These steps have laid the foundation for a more connected economy.

To build on this momentum, there are some additional guiding principles that can further strengthen this transformation:

1. Data as an Economic Asset – Recognizing that data has measurable value in its use and insight, and is key to the success of a nation and its people.

2. Human Potential as the Goal – Shaping education to develop abilities that enable people of all ages to complement AI and future technologies.

3. From Titles to Abilities – Redefining how we value people, focusing on what they can contribute rather than the positions they hold.

4. Intelligent Infrastructure – Connecting digital, physical, and institutional layers to enable secure data flow, real-time decision-making, and innovation.

5. Collaborative Intelligence – Harnessing the combined strengths of humans and AI to create new solutions and industries.

6. The Power of the Ecosystem – Building environments where government, business, academia, and citizens collaborate to accelerate innovation and create sustainable opportunities for all.

7. Sustainable and Resilient Growth – Balancing technological progress with long-term social and environmental wellbeing.

These principles are only part of the picture; the Next Economy involves many more layers. What’s exciting is that Azerbaijan has the ingredients to lead this transformation, a young, ambitious population and the ability to design its economic future from the ground up.

- You actively promote the idea of "data as an asset." What does this mean in practice for governments and companies? What steps do countries like Azerbaijan need to take to systematically manage data as an economic resource?

-Before we dive in, it’s important to clarify what I mean when I say data as an asset. I’m not talking only about its monetary value; it’s a recognition that data is now more valuable than technology itself, including AI, because it’s what gives technology its meaning, intelligence, and purpose. Data is as vital to a nation’s prosperity as energy or infrastructure: a shared utility, a source of insight, and a reflection of its people and culture.

Treating data as an asset means recognizing that a country’s progress depends on how well it collects, protects, and uses data to create value, responsibly and transparently. For governments, this begins with regulation that creates the conditions for data to thrive and defining data as a real world asset, along with standards and the rights of citizens and businesses. Once that legal foundation is in place, data can be measured, valued, and turned into a real driver of growth.

For Azerbaijan, this is an opportunity to place data at the center of its digital transformation, strengthening sovereignty while creating new forms of value, from smarter public services to industries built on trusted data. The goal shouldn’t be monetization alone, but building confidence, accountability, and innovation around the nation’s data, ensuring it benefits people, business, technologies like AI, and the economy alike.

- How can countries with a young and digitally literate workforce, like Azerbaijan, leverage digital transformation to create resilient economies and new labor markets?

-Resilient economies aren’t built on technology alone, they’re built on people who can learn, adapt, and evolve continuously. Azerbaijan’s young generation already thinks digitally. The next step is to make learning itself part of the culture, so growth doesn’t end with school or a degree.

In the Next Economy, resilience will come from adaptability. That means embedding continuous learning, creativity, and data literacy into both education and work. The focus must shift from job titles to abilities - critical thinking, resourcefulness, creativity, and collaboration, supported by AI rather than competing with it.

But resilience also depends on connection. Young people need ecosystems that give them room to build, share ideas, and collaborate across sectors from startups and universities to government and industry. When innovation happens collectively, it doesn’t just create jobs; it creates new propositions and entirely new markets.

If young people learn to partner with AI, and have the right abilities and ecosystem around them to turn ideas into action, they’ll build industries we can’t yet imagine. A culture of learning, collaboration, and adaptability is the ultimate safeguard of resilience and Azerbaijan’s youth are ready for it.

- How do you see the synergy between sustainable development and digital innovation? Which models of interaction between the state, private sector, and society are particularly effective, and can they be implemented in Azerbaijan?

-True sustainability and innovation go hand in hand when everyone is part of the process. The most effective model is Public–Private Partnerships, where governments and businesses work together from the very start of innovation. This approach doesn’t slow progress; it makes it safer, smarter, and more enduring.

When all parties are involved, we build responsible innovation, solutions that advance technology while safeguarding people, data, and the planet. It’s about creating clear guardrails rather than roadblocks.

To accelerate growth and strengthen the ecosystem, a few things are worth considering:

∙ Public–Private Missions (outcome-based): Governments set measurable goals for example, reducing city energy losses by 20% and invite private firms and startups to compete with digital solutions.

∙ Regulatory Sandboxes and Living Labs: Safe environments where fintech, energytech, and agritech solutions can be tested under lighter rules, with successful pilots moving quickly to full-scale adoption.

∙ Data Sharing: Treating data as an asset creates the conditions for trusted data exchange, helping companies collaborate, innovate, and scale within a shared ecosystem.

We should not forget that data also plays a vital role in ESG. By understanding data’s true value, we avoid storing and processing what we don’t need, reducing both cost and energy use.

For Azerbaijan, embracing this partnership model can accelerate growth while ensuring digital progress strengthens, rather than strains, environmental and social goals. It’s how innovation becomes a lasting ecosystem, where data, people, and technology grow responsibly together.

- In the modern world, data governance is linked to issues of digital sovereignty and security. What risks and opportunities do you see for countries like Azerbaijan in the process of economic digitalization?

-Digital sovereignty isn’t about isolation, it’s about confidence. It’s the ability of a nation to protect its citizens’ data while still engaging openly in the global digital economy.

The main risk lies in fragmentation. When systems, standards, or governance models don’t align, data loses its value and innovation slows. The opportunity as we have mentioned is to elevate the role of data, use technology and regulation to create trusted data exchanges and cross-border collaboration that respect national laws while enabling global participation.

With the right frameworks, data sovereignty becomes an advantage, a foundation for trust, investment, and innovation. Azerbaijan is well-positioned to lead in this space, building a reputation as a regional hub for secure data and create a bridge between digital ecosystems of the East and the West.

- You talk about rethinking education in the context of the new economy. What skills and educational approaches should Azerbaijan develop to prepare young people for the digital future?

-AI has done more than transform industries, it has exposed the weaknesses in how we learn. For decades, education has focused on memorization and standardization. But AI already knows the answers; what we need now are people who know how to work with AI and do the things that AI cannot, but still needs from us.

Instead of trying to fit old learning models into new technology, this is an opportunity to redesign education so people can reach their full potential. That means focusing on the abilities young people need even before they get their hands on AI. This creates a foundation that allows them to get the best from AI as a partner, but also enables them to challenge it and, in the future, adapt to any technology.

We shouldn’t fear job losses if we set children on the right path from the beginning to thrive and reach their full potential. It’s a new learning model that already exists, and one I’ve been working with nations to shape, as I believe it’s the key to how we will work and live alongside technology.

Education should no longer be something we finish. It’s not just for the young, it extends to all ages.

Technology will help us personalise learning for every individual, helping people build the skills and confidence to adapt as the world continues to change. But we must also ensure that everyone has fair access to technology and the ability to create and use data; without it, we risk locking many people out and ultimately, everyone loses.

- What is the role of digital diplomacy and international partnerships in advancing digital reforms? What can Azerbaijan offer as a technological or logistical bridge between East and West?

-Digital diplomacy is becoming the new form of soft power, it’s how nations build trust, exchange knowledge, and shape the future of technology together.

Azerbaijan has already made significant progress in advancing its digital reforms. With its unique geography, culture, and stability, the country is well positioned to become a regional innovation hub, one that serves its people while enabling collaboration across borders.

Many emerging markets have shown how becoming a hub of innovation and digital vision can accelerate national growth, attract talent, and help set global standards. Azerbaijan can follow a similar path, exporting not only technology, but also the frameworks and governance models that define the Next Economy.

In today’s world, secure and trusted data flow is the foundation of every partnership. International collaboration will be vital to ensure data moves safely, ethically, and productively between nations. By setting strong standards in governance, education, and AI ethics, Azerbaijan can play an enabling role, leading these conversations through the example it sets.

Ultimately, this is not just about digital transformation; it’s about unlocking human potential. By fostering partnerships built on trust, inclusivity, and shared innovation, Azerbaijan has the opportunity to shape a future where technology serves people and people, in turn, shape a more connected and intelligent world.