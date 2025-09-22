The Azerbaijan State News Agency

Expert: Azerbaijan could become a regional hub for high-quality steel and metal production  – INTERVIEW

Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

On September 22 in Baku, under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the opening of the 1st Azerbaijan International Investment Forum took place. This significant event, organized by the Ministry of Economy and the Agency for the Promotion of Export and Investments (AZPROMO) in strategic partnership with the European House – Ambrosetti (TEHA), as well as supported by Euronews and Sea Breeze, gathered leading officials, business leaders, and international investors. The forum provides a unique platform for discussing investment opportunities in the region, located at the crossroads of East and West, as well as for shaping new directions of global trade and sustainable supply chains.

In light of these current events and large-scale initiatives for the development of Azerbaijan’s economy and industry, a correspondent from AZERTAC spoke with Anna Mareski Danieli, a member of the Board of Directors of Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA. Danieli is a major Italian engineering and industrial company, a global leader in the production of equipment for the metallurgical industry worldwide, about the potential for the development of metallurgy in Azerbaijan, as well as the opportunities and challenges for cooperation with international partners.

- Danieli is a leader in supplying equipment for the metallurgical industry. How do you assess the potential for the development of metallurgy in Azerbaijan considering its strategic location and resources?

- Azerbaijan has significant potential for the development of metallurgy due to its strategic position at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, access to energy resources, and a growing industrial base. The country’s proximity to key export markets and its commitment to infrastructure development make Azerbaijan an attractive environment for expanding metallurgical production. With appropriate investments in technology and training, Azerbaijan can position itself as a regional center for the production of high-quality steel and metals.

- Azerbaijan is actively investing in the modernization of industrial production. What technological solutions can Danieli offer to improve the efficiency and environmental friendliness of the country’s metallurgical enterprises?

- Danieli is well positioned to support Azerbaijan’s modernization efforts through the following solutions:

- “Green steel” technologies: solutions such as Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plants and Electric Arc Furnaces (EAF) that help reduce carbon emissions;

- Digital automation: advanced second- and third-level automation systems to optimize processes, enable predictive maintenance, and increase energy efficiency;

- Water treatment and dust removal systems: environmentally friendly solutions that ensure compliance with international standards;

- Flexible rolling mills: equipment capable of producing various types of products, allowing manufacturers to quickly adapt to market demands.

These technologies not only enhance operational efficiency but also align with global sustainable development goals.

- What challenges and opportunities do you see in cooperation between European engineering companies and Azerbaijani industrial enterprises?

- Cooperation between European engineering companies and Azerbaijani industrial enterprises holds significant potential but requires attention to certain nuances, one of which is navigating differences in regulatory frameworks and harmonizing technical standards. European companies operate within specific regulatory requirements and standards that may differ from those in Azerbaijan. This necessitates additional work to adapt documentation, align requirements, and ensure compliance with international norms.

Another important aspect is ensuring long-term engagement from all parties and effective knowledge transfer within joint projects. To achieve sustainable results, it is essential not only to implement modern technologies but also to train local specialists, establish support and technical maintenance processes, and build relationships based on trust and strategic partnership.

At the same time, there are significant opportunities for both sides. Azerbaijan demonstrates an open attitude toward attracting foreign investment and implementing advanced technologies, which creates favorable conditions for joint projects.

European companies, in turn, possess unique expertise in engineering, managing complex industrial projects, and implementing sustainable and energy-efficient solutions. This makes them valuable partners in the process of modernizing Azerbaijan’s industry.

Moreover, cooperation opens up potential for the joint development of regional supply chains and the creation of export-oriented production facilities. Such an approach can contribute to diversifying Azerbaijan’s economy and strengthening its role in international industrial cooperation.

- Your company operates worldwide. What cultural and business features of working in the Azerbaijani market would you highlight?

- Conducting business in Azerbaijan requires special attention to relationship building and trust. The decision-making process often involves multiple stakeholders, with long-term partnerships valued more than one-time deals. The business culture is formal yet hospitable, with key success factors being promptness, transparency, and technical competence. It is also important to understand local priorities — especially in the areas of job creation and national pride in industrial development.

- Azerbaijan aims to develop exports of its metallurgical products. How can Danieli contribute to improving the quality and competitiveness of Azerbaijani metallurgy in international markets?

- Danieli can significantly assist Azerbaijan in achieving these goals. The company supplies highly efficient equipment that ensures stable and high product quality, which is crucial for gaining the trust of foreign buyers. Additionally, Danieli implements modern process control systems that allow compliance with international standards and requirements. An important part of cooperation is providing training and technical support, which helps develop local expertise and improve specialists’ qualifications.

Danieli also assists with product certification and comparative analysis against competitors in the global market, helping Azerbaijani producers successfully compete with leading international companies. Thus, through a comprehensive approach and adapting production capabilities to global market demands, Danieli contributes to strengthening the reputation and enhancing the competitiveness of Azerbaijan’s metallurgical sector on the international stage.

- Do you believe the current geopolitical situation opens new opportunities for industrial cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan?

- Yes, the current geopolitical situation indeed opens new opportunities. Azerbaijan’s strategic role in energy and logistics, combined with Italy’s industrial expertise, creates a strong foundation for bilateral cooperation. Initiatives such as the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as increased European Union engagement in the region, further stimulate the development of industrial partnership. Shared interests in sustainable development and regional stability make such cooperation timely and mutually beneficial.

- Do you see potential for joint ventures or projects between Danieli and Azerbaijani partners? Which areas of cooperation are the most promising?

- The potential for establishing joint ventures is evident, especially in areas such as green steel production and low-carbon technologies, automation and digital transformation of existing plants, creation of training centers and technical academies for local workforce development, as well as research collaboration focused on innovations in materials and process efficiency. These directions not only support Azerbaijan’s industrial goals but also create long-term value for both parties.

