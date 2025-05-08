Expert: Azerbaijan could turn Trans-Caspian Corridor into the “golden route” for China-Europe land transport – INTERVIEW

Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC) presents an interview with Ding Jianwei, Chinese economy expert, Senior Fellow of Taihe Institute.

- How would you characterize the economic significance of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China? What specific aspects of this visit do you think are the most significant in terms of developing bilateral economic cooperation? Can we talk about reaching a qualitatively new level of interaction between the two countries in terms of trade, investment and employment?

- President Aliyev’s visit not only achieved significant results at the political and diplomatic level but also laid a solid foundation for elevating economic and trade cooperation between the two countries to new heights, injecting fresh vitality into future collaboration.

During the visit, the President of China Xi Jinping and President Aliyev of Azerbaijan jointly announced the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations. This milestone has elevated bilateral relations to their highest historical level, charted a new roadmap, and opened a new chapter for cooperation across various fields. The Chinese side stands ready to work with Azerbaijan, under the strategic guidance of our leaders and based on their key consensus, to spare no effort in implementing the agreements reached and further advancing bilateral relations.

I believe the core economic significance of President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China lies in deepening the strategic synergy between Azerbaijan and China under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) framework. As a Eurasian transportation hub and energy exporter, Azerbaijan’s geographical position and resource endowment align closely with China’s Middle Corridor Initiative. This visit is poised to drive breakthroughs in the following areas:

First, energy security is paramount. Azerbaijan’s oil and gas resources can bolster China’s energy diversification, while Chinese technology can enhance Azerbaijan’s refining capabilities and renewable energy development. Second, transnational logistics is critical. The two sides may accelerate the construction of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, establishing a southern route for the China-Europe Railway Express, which could increase the efficiency of Asia-Europe land trade by over 30%. Third, geo-economic balance is foundational. Against the backdrop of Western sanctions on Russia, China-Azerbaijan cooperation could help restructure Eurasian supply chains and mitigate risks of regional economic fragmentation.

It is worth emphasizing that the key breakthroughs in bilateral cooperation should focus on the following aspects. Based on public agreements, three milestones stand out:

- What specific achievements can be highlighted among the results of Ilham Aliyev’s visit to China?

- The 2 million tons/year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement signed between CNOOC and SOCAR, which marks the first direct supply of Caspian energy to East Asian markets.

-The 5G smart city project between Huawei and Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Digital Development, signaling an upgrade in high-tech collaboration from infrastructure to cutting-edge sectors.

-The RMB 6 billion / 1 billion manat currency swap agreement between the central banks, which is expected to raise the proportion of bilateral trade settled in local currencies from 12% to 35%.

-Trade structure transformation. The share of electromechanical products in bilateral trade rose from 41% in 2018 to 67% in 2023, reflecting a shift from resource-based trade to full industrial chain cooperation.

- Investment model innovation. Chinese enterprises in Azerbaijan are transitioning from traditional Engineering-Procurement-Construction (EPC) models to “invest-build-operate” integrated approaches, exemplified by Chery Automobile’s localized production project, which has created 2,000 skilled jobs.

-Institutional alignment. The implementation of 18 trade facilitation measures, including mutual recognition of Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) status and product standards, has reduced customs clearance times by 40%.

This visit not only secured $3.7 billion in substantive agreements but, more importantly, established a three-dimensional China-Azerbaijan cooperation framework spanning energy-logistics-digitalization. Considering Azerbaijan’s demand for non-oil foreign investment (targeting $9 billion by 2024) and China’s strategy to expand overseas industrial capacity, bilateral economic cooperation has evolved from project-level alignment to system-level integration, reshaping the economic geography of the South Caucasus region.

- How do you assess the innovativeness of what is happening in all external consequences of the partnership between China and Azerbaijan? What are the long-term geopolitical and practical goals behind this step for these countries?

- The external consequences of the China-Azerbaijan partnership demonstrate remarkable innovativeness in three key dimensions: 1. Systemic Integration Model. The collaboration transcends the traditional "resources-for-infrastructure" framework, establishing a three-dimensional synergy across energy, logistics, and digitalization. For instance:

- The LNG direct supply agreement (energy) ensures stable resource flows. - The Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (logistics) enhances connectivity.

-5G smart city projects (digital) integrate technological empowerment.

This closed-loop integration of resource flows, corridor efficiency, and tech-enabled governance represents a paradigm shift in Eurasian cooperation, fostering multi-sectoral interdependence rarely seen in regional partnerships.

Geo-Economic Restructuring. Amid Western sanctions disrupting Eurasian supply chains, China and Azerbaijan have pioneered: A regional trade ecosystem through currency swaps (raising local currency settlement from 12% to 35%). De-dollarization mechanisms like mutual recognition of AEO status and product standards. This "de-intermediated cooperation" challenges the existing cross-border transaction system dominated by the U.S. dollar, offering developing nations a blueprint for non-hegemonic trade frameworks.

Tech-Capacity Composite Export. China has deployed a triple strategy in the Caucasus: High-tech exports (Huawei’s 5G networks). Industrial capacity transfer (Chery Auto’s localized production). Financial institutional support (central bank currency swaps). The "hard tech + soft institution" dual-track approach resolves historical deadlocks in technology transfer and market access negotiations. Long-Term Geopolitical and Practical Goals:

For China: Energy Security Diversification: Reduce reliance on the Malacca Strait by increasing land-based energy imports (from 32% to 45% by 2030) via Caspian supply routes. Eurasian Land Power Consolidation. Strengthen the China-Europe Railway’s southern corridor (40% capacity boost) as strategic redundancy alongside the Russia-dependent northern route, enhancing BRI resilience. Techno-Standard Expansion: Promote Chinese digital standards (IPv6+, IoT protocols) in the Caucasus-Caspian region to counter Western tech alliances like Open RAN. For Azerbaijan: Economic Geography Transformation. Transition from an "energy-dependent" model to a "hub economy" by raising transit trade revenue from 9% to 18% of GDP by 2030. Strategic Hedging. Balance between Russia’s Eurasian Economic Union and Western influence by positioning China as a "third pole" for policy autonomy. Industrial Leapfrogging.

Boost non-oil industries (from 35% to 50% by 2025) through Chinese tech transfers in renewables and EVs, breaking the "resource curse." This partnership embodies an innovative "Land Power + Hub State" alliance: China leverages Azerbaijan’s geographic pivot to strategically anchor the BRI in the Caucasus-Black Sea corridor. Azerbaijan ascends from an "energy transit node" to a Eurasian value chain integrator, powered by Chinese capital and technology. The ultimate goal is to build a decentralized, multipolar cooperation network that: Avoids rigid hierarchical alliances. Exerts soft power through infrastructure interconnectivity and institutional harmonization. Signals a qualitative shift from project-based cooperation to systemic ecosystem building among emerging economies.

-How do you assess the role of Azerbaijan as a key logistics hub in the One Belt, One Road initiative? What next steps can be taken to accelerate the alignment of these initiatives with the national strategy “Revival of the Silk Road”?

-Azerbaijan holds a critically important strategic position within the BRI framework, manifested in the following key dimensions: Geopolitical and Economic Significance. Irreplaceable Geographic Hub: Located at the Eurasian "crossroads," Azerbaijan bridges the Caspian Sea’s western coast and the Black Sea’s eastern shore, serving as the core node of the Middle Corridor. This corridor directly links China’s western regions to southeastern Europe, reducing China-Europe land transport time by 40%compared to traditional sea routes. Dual Energy-Logistics Corridor.

The Baku Port and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) form an integrated "pipeline-railway network." In 2023, 52% of Middle Corridor cargo volume between China and Europe transited through Azerbaijan, marking a 67% year-on-year increase. Infrastructure Pivot. Azerbaijan has attracted $2.8 billion in Chinese logistics infrastructure investments, focusing on expanding the Alat Free Economic Zone (target: 15 million tons annual throughput by 2030) and digitizing Baku Port (via Huawei’s smart port management system). Sanctions-Evasion Alternative. Amid Western sanctions on Russia, Azerbaijan’s transit of China-Russia trade goods surged by 220% in 2023, positioning it as a "safety valve" for Eurasian supply chain restructuring. Regional Influence Expansion.

The Zangezur Corridor connects Armenia to Nakhchivan, extending Azerbaijan’s economic hinterland to the Caspian-Black Sea-Persian Gulf triangle, accessing a potential market of 450 million people. Accelerating BRI- “Revival of the Silk Road” Synergy. To align Azerbaijan’s national strategy with BRI, the following steps are critical: Enhance the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor. Infrastructure Modernization.

Develop a Baku-Aktau (Kazakhstan) dual hub with automated container terminals (target: 8 million TEUs by 2027). Digital Customs Integration. Jointly launch a blockchain-based customs system with China to enable seamless e-clearance across China-Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan-Turkey (target: 72-hour customs clearance). Build a Digital Silk Road Node. Deploy Huawei Cloud Logistics Brain to optimize freight routes using real-time data (estimated 15-20% cost reduction). Establish a Caspian e-commerce hub with Alibaba International and Azerbaijan Post (target: 25% of China-Europe e-commerce parcels by 2026). Strengthen Energy-Logistics Integration. LNG Rail Containerization. Use CRRC’s specialized rail equipment to transport Caspian natural gas directly to western China (target: 5 billion m³/year by 2028). Green Transport Corridor. Install solar power stations along the BTK Railway to fuel electric freight trains (target: 70% clean energy by 2030). Innovate Financing Models. Launch a $5 billion Silk Road Revival Joint Fund using an "equity investment + concession" model. Expand local currency settlement. Target 60% RMB-manat trade by 2025, supported by cross-border financial derivatives. Harmonize Standards and Regulations. Adopt a Sino-Azerbaijani Technical Standards Mutual Recognition List, covering rail gauges, 5G frequencies, and renewable equipment (18 priority areas). Train 300 Azerbaijani customs officers annually on China’s AEO system and smart inspection technologies. Foster Industrial Synergy. Develop Sino-Azerbaijani Industrial Parks focusing on EVs (Chery), solar panels (LONGi), and agricultural machinery (YTO), targeting 75% localization by 2027. Establish a Silk Road Talent Academy to train 2,000 Chinese-speaking logistics and e-commerce experts annually. Strategic Implications. The fusion of Azerbaijan’s "Revival of the Silk Road" with the BRI will transform the country from a geographic hub into a rule-maker and value chain integrator. This collaboration: Strengthens China’s Eurasian land power strategy, creating redundancy against geopolitical risks.

Empowers Azerbaijan to break the "resource curse" by boosting non-oil industries to 50% of GDP by 2025. Reshapes post-pandemic regional economics through three-dimensional connectivity.

-What potential do you see in expanding Azerbaijani agricultural exports to China, with a further focus on environmentally friendly and quality products? What obstacles may still be holding this growth back?

-I believe that China and Azerbaijan have broad prospects and great potential for cooperation in the agricultural sector. With China’s economic growth and rising resident income levels, there is a growing consumer demand for high-quality, safe, and eco-friendly agricultural products. Azerbaijan’s eco-friendly and high-quality farm products meet this market need. They satisfy Chinese consumers’pursuit of healthy living and have a promising market future. Azerbaijan’s unique natural conditions and rich agricultural resources give its farm products distinct features and advantages. For instance, Azerbaijan ranks among the world’s top hazelnut producers. From January to November 2023, its hazelnut export value exceeded 115 million US dollars. Its hazelnuts, known for their superior quality, are recognized in the market. Moreover, Azerbaijan’s pomegranates, grapes, tomatoes and other fruits and vegetables are high-quality and have unique flavors, making them consumer favorites. In recent years, the economic and trade cooperation between Azerbaijan and China has been strengthening, creating a good foundation for agricultural exports.

In 2024, the bilateral trade volume between China and Azerbaijan reached 2.46 billion US dollars, a year-on-year increase of over 43%.The Chinese and Azerbaijani governments are actively promoting agricultural cooperation. They have signed a series of cooperation agreements and memorandums of understanding. These provide policy support and guarantees for Azerbaijan’s agricultural products to enter the Chinese market. It is worth emphasizing that the rapid development of China’s e-commerce and digital economy has brought new opportunities for Azerbaijan’s agriculture to access the Chinese market. Through e-commerce platforms, Azerbaijan’s agricultural products can directly reach a wide range of Chinese consumers. This reduces sales costs and enhances product competitiveness. Also, the application of digital technologies helps Azerbaijani agricultural enterprises better understand the Chinese market and consumer needs. It enables them to optimize product supply and marketing strategies. While the future of agricultural cooperation between the two countries is promising, some problems and difficulties restrict high-quality agricultural cooperation and need to be addressed.

-An agreement on international multimodal transportation was signed between the trips. What do you think are the prospects for Azerbaijan as a trans-Caspian transport corridor between China and Europe? What can ensure the growth efficiency and attractiveness of this route?

-Azerbaijan, as the core hub of the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor linking China and Europe, has the following development potential: its geo-economic value is prominent. After the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the uncertainty of the traditional China-Europe Railway Express northern route via Russia increased. In 2023, the cargo volume of the Trans-Caspian Corridor surged by 67%year-on-year,accounting for 12%of China-Europe land transport, with a target of 30%by 2030.It also avoids the geopolitical risks of the Red Sea route, making it suitable for high-value-added goods.

The multimodal transport network is well-established, with infrastructure integration improving. Baku Port (Azerbaijan)and Aktau Port (Kazakhstan)are connected by rail-ferry links, forming the "Caspian Seamless Corridor. "China has signed the International Multimodal Transport Agreement with countries along the route, promoting standardized electronic bills of lading and reducing cross-border customs clearance time by 30%. I believe that Azerbaijan could turn the Trans-Caspian Corridor into the «golden route» for China-Europe land transport within 5-7 years. Its success will bring three major advancements: first, increasing the logistics industry's share of GDP from 9% (2023) to 18% (2030), boosting the non-oil economy's dominance. Second, by establishing Caspian transport environmental standards (such as carbon emission limits) and digital customs rules, it will become a source of new Eurasian trade regulations. Third, it will integrate Caucasus countries into the Belt and Road Initiative, forming a "V-shaped" economic belt centered on Azerbaijan and spanning Eurasia (connecting with China in the east, Europe in the west, and the Middle East in the south).

-The joint statements place great emphasis on the development of the digital economy and the transition to renewable energy. What technologies and technologies already used in China can be useful for Azerbaijan in these areas?

-China, with rich technical expertise in the digital economy and renewable energy, can offer Azerbaijan effective solutions for economic diversification and a green transition. In the digital economy, key Chinese technologies can be applied as follows: E-commerce and digital payment platforms like Alibaba can connect Azerbaijani SMEs with global buyers. The Pinduoduo “Global Shopping” model can help Azerbaijani products such as saffron and dried fruits enter the Chinese market quickly. Smart city and digital governance technologies can be used to deploy intelligent traffic management systems in Baku, reducing congestion by 30%by optimizing traffic light timing. Integrating AI security surveillance can enhance public safety response speed. Government service digitalization can be achieved using Tencent Cloud’s “One-Stop Online Service” platform to streamline processes like business registration and tax declaration. Agricultural modernization can be accelerated through digitalization, with AI-based variable fertilization technology reducing fertilizer use by 30%and increasing yields by 15%per mu on Azerbaijan’s 476,000 hectares of arable land. Intelligent logistics systems can be established to enhance efficiency.

In the renewable energy sector: China’s advanced photovoltaic and energy storage technologies can optimize the operation of solar power stations and reduce energy costs. For example, AI can cut electricity generation costs by 20%, as verified in a 1GW project in Kazakhstan. Energy storage solutions can address peak-load regulation issues in Azerbaijan’s power grid.

It’s important to note that Chinese technologies should be adapted to local conditions, such as developing dust-resistant coatings for solar panels. Mixed financing models and joint talent cultivation are also crucial for sustainable implementation. This cooperation will help Azerbaijan shift from an oil-based economy to one driven by digital and green initiatives. Meanwhile, it will create new Eurasian markets for Chinese technical standards, such as 5G and photovoltaic technologies, achieving mutual benefits.

-China supports Azerbaijan's accession to the World Trade Organization. What benefits can this bring to China and how does this affect Azerbaijan's integration into the global economic system?

-China highly commends the achievements Azerbaijan has made in maintaining social stability and achieving rapid economic development since the restoration of its independence, and expresses satisfaction with the outcomes of China-Azerbaijan economic and trade cooperation in recent years. China supports Azerbaijan’s early accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), believing that this will contribute to enhancing the universality and representativeness of the WTO, expanding the influence of the multilateral trading system, and fostering bilateral cooperation between China and Azerbaijan under a shared rules-based framework.

-What role can the private sector and startups play in the bilateral state in the green and digital realms? Do you see opportunities for the establishment of incubators, research centers or technology parks?

-The private sector and start-ups are the “innovation engines” of China-Azerbaijan green and digital cooperation. Through the "technology-capital-market" trinity model, the private sector can accelerate Azerbaijan's transition from a "petroleum economy "to one driven by both "digital and green" initiatives. Incubators and technology parks serve as "accelerators" for technology transfer and have become nodes for standard-setting. For instance, they can promote Chinese 5G standards and photovoltaic certification in the Caucasus region, thereby enhancing the soft power of the Belt and Road Initiative. In other words, by means of mixed financing, talent circulation, and standard coordination, the two sides can establish a sustainable development pattern of "government-led and enterprise-driven". This kind of cooperation not only aids economic diversification in Azerbaijan but also deeply integrates Chinese technical standards into the Eurasian value chain, achieving a strategic upgrade for both sides.