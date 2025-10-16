The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Expert: Azerbaijan emerges as a reliable and increasingly important energy partner for Europe –INTERVIEW

Baku, October 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan stands at a crucial strategic juncture, possessing unique opportunities for growth and development in a changing global economy. Thanks to its advantageous geographic location, abundant natural resources, and ambitious reforms, the country has every opportunity to become a key player in the Eurasian region. Successful implementation of economic initiatives and attracting foreign investment could significantly accelerate infrastructure development and improve the population's quality of life. Importantly, Azerbaijan is actively adapting to new global challenges, strengthening its position in the global economy and expanding cooperation with international partners.

AZERTAC presents an interview with Irish macroeconomist and former investment professional Philip Pilkington.

-How do you assess the current macroeconomic situation in Europe and Eurasia, and how might these trends impact the Azerbaijani economy over the next five years?

- The economic trends in Europe are not good at the moment because the continent has lost access to cheap Russian gas and so it is beginning to deindustrialize. Some countries also seem to want to start a trade war with China - although there are exceptions to these trends, like Hungary and Slovakia. It remains to be seen how Russian-European and Chinese-European economic relations will develop over time. But of course the situation is different for Azerbaijan: not having access to cheap Russian gas means that Europe is very interested in gas from Azerbaijan.

-Which sectors of the Azerbaijani economy do you see as the most promising for foreign investors? What risks and opportunities should they consider?

- Obviously, the most promising sector in Azerbaijan is energy. But the country should be careful not to catch the "Dutch disease" - which means becoming overly reliant on energy exports and not developing your industry. I know that the Azerbaijani government is trying to ensure that this does not happen. But I do not think that foreign investors are as aware of these other sectors - most people I talk to seem focused on the energy sector there.

-To what extent do you believe the geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus influences the investment climate in Azerbaijan and neighboring countries?

- I think the geopolitical situation in the South Caucasus - and in Iran and the Middle East - is the main risk from an investment point of view for the entire region. In my opinion, the entire region should be as focused as possible on stability at any cost. If there is serious instability, it could set the region back a decade or more.

-Azerbaijan is actively working to diversify its economy beyond the oil and gas sector. What strategies and approaches do you believe will be most effective for this purpose?

- Of course, they need to find a niche. That is challenging enough without the potential problem of succumbing to the "Dutch disease", but having such a large energy sector tends to take attention and capital away from other sectors. Then there is the question of the exchange rate. I know that Azerbaijan maintains a fixed peg to the US dollar. I understand why this made sense in the past but today the US dollar is a lot less stable than it used to be. There is a good case to be made that Azerbaijan's currency policy should better reflect its trade flows to maintain competitiveness.

-How can Azerbaijan improve its financial market infrastructure and increase investor confidence to attract more foreign investment?

- I would like to note that the Azerbaijani stock exchange has a very impressive website. However, I could not find much publicly available information about the countries listed on it. Ideally, as much of this information should be as public as possible. Every potential investor who considers looking at the stock market but is deterred by a paywall, is a potential investor that is lost. The foreign exchange policy is also important in this respect but I have already mentioned that.

-What macroeconomic and political risks are most pressing for Azerbaijan, and how can the country improve its economic resilience?

-There are enormous geopolitical changes taking place in the world at the moment. So far, due to its energy sector, Azerbaijan has benefited from these changes. But as we discussed, if there is serious instability in the region, the country might see all of these benefits disappear. Beyond that, it seems likely that there will be a lot more trade undertaken through the Eurasian land corridor and I think that Azerbaijan is perfectly placed to take advantage of that if it is clever.

-What role do you believe the development of the digital economy and innovative technologies can play in Azerbaijan's future economic growth?

-Frankly, I think that the digital economy is quite overblown. Everyone is talking about the AI sector in the United States being in a bubble at the moment and I think that this is probably a good assessment of the situation in that sector. I think that countries should stick to the basics - especially manufacturing. Of course, there are a lot of exciting technologies emerging that can help with manufacturing and energy extraction and processing. This is where I think the future lies.

