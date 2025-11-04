The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Expert: Azerbaijan is one of the most promising investment destinations in the South Caucasus – INTERVIEW

Expert: Azerbaijan is one of the most promising investment destinations in the South Caucasus – INTERVIEW

Baku, November 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan is demonstrating impressive progress in economic diversification and digital development. The country is actively investing in education, innovation, and startup ecosystems, laying the foundation for sustainable growth. Priority is given to integrating digital tools into traditional sectors such as energy, logistics, and agriculture. Regional cooperation enhances Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness and facilitates the exchange of best practices.

AZERTAC presents an interview with Lika Merabishvili, Regional Director for the Caucasus at the international analytical and consulting organization StrategEast, a recognized expert in economic development, regional integration, and the innovative economy in the Eurasian region.

-What key economic trends and initiatives do you see in the South Caucasus today that could have the greatest impact on Azerbaijan's sustainable growth?

-As a Regional Director for the Caucasus at StrategEast, I see that in recent years, the South Caucasus has entered a new phase of economic transformation, with Azerbaijan at the forefront of regional change. The country is increasingly prioritizing economic diversification, digitalization, and human capital development, which are essential pillars of long-term sustainability. Large-scale investments in non-oil sectors — particularly in technology, renewable energy, logistics, and education — signal a strategic commitment to building a more resilient and knowledge-driven economy.

At StrategEast, we see a growing alignment between national priorities and global innovation trends. Azerbaijan is taking deliberate steps to strengthen its knowledge-based economy and to integrate more deeply into the global digital ecosystem — positioning itself as a key player in shaping the future of the wider Central Eurasian region.

- What sectors and areas of innovation do you consider a priority for Azerbaijan in developing the new economy?

-For Azerbaijan, the most promising areas of innovation include digital transformation, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, and education technology. The development of a robust startup ecosystem is equally vital, as it nurtures local entrepreneurship and attracts global technology players.

Through our work at StrategEast, we place strong emphasis on the digital economy and IT education, which together form the backbone of a sustainable and future-oriented economic model. We have already implemented the IT HUB educational program, followed by an IT Job Fair — an initiative that not only provided high-quality digital education but also created real employment opportunities. The program was carried out in partnership with 4SIM and funded by the EBRD, and we are now continuing IT training activities in collaboration with IDDA.

Additionally, strengthening public–private partnerships and supporting cross-sector innovation — particularly in fintech, agritech, and energytech — will be decisive in shaping Azerbaijan’s new, diversified economy.

- What is the role of regional cooperation between the countries of the South Caucasus in stimulating economic growth and attracting investment?

-Regional cooperation is not just desirable — it is essential. The South Caucasus has tremendous potential to position itself as a connected and complementary regional market. Joint efforts in infrastructure development, logistics, and digital transformation can significantly enhance the region’s investment attractiveness and economic resilience.

At StrategEast, we actively advocate for deeper cooperation in the digital and educational sectors across the South Caucasus. By aligning regulatory standards, sharing best practices, and fostering a unified innovation ecosystem, the countries of the region can create a stronger platform for international investment. Such collaboration not only boosts competitiveness but also allows the South Caucasus to speak with a unified voice in the global digital and economic landscape.

- What are the prospects for the development of the digital economy in Azerbaijan, and what steps are needed to successfully integrate digital technologies into traditional sectors?

-Azerbaijan has already made remarkable progress in advancing digitalization, laying the foundation for a strong digital economy. The next crucial step is to ensure the deep integration of digital tools and technologies into traditional sectors such as energy, logistics, agriculture, and manufacturing — areas that remain central to Azerbaijan’s economic structure.

At StrategEast, we emphasize the importance of digital skills development and policy innovation to support this transformation. It is essential that both the public and private sectors be fully equipped to adopt and leverage emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and blockchain. Strengthening digital governance frameworks and expanding international partnerships will further accelerate the integration process, helping Azerbaijan move confidently toward a sustainable, innovation-driven economy.

- How can new economic initiatives contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijan's economy and reduce dependence on the oil and gas sector?

-Diversification begins with strategic investment in education, technology, and innovation ecosystems — as demonstrated by many successful global models. By supporting IT startups, creative industries, and green technologies, Azerbaijan can build sustainable sources of economic growth that extend far beyond hydrocarbons.

At StrategEast, our experience across Eurasia shows that the right combination of policy reform, tech education, and strategic investment can transform economies traditionally reliant on natural resources. Azerbaijan is already making significant progress in this direction, and continued support for digital entrepreneurship and innovation-driven business models will further enhance the country’s economic resilience and inclusivity.

- What investment opportunities and risks do you see for foreign investors in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus?

-Azerbaijan offers strong opportunities for foreign investors, particularly in digital infrastructure, technology services, renewable energy, logistics, and education-related sectors. Its strategic location between Europe and Asia, coupled with ongoing modernization and investor-friendly reforms, makes it an attractive hub for regional investment. The government’s focus on renewable energy, ICT, and start-up development provides unique entry points for investors looking to participate in the country’s growth story.

At the same time, investors need to be mindful of regional geopolitical tensions and evolving regulatory frameworks. While challenges remain, Azerbaijan has been steadily improving its business environment, including streamlining procedures and offering incentives for technology-driven projects. From StrategEast’s perspective, the country represents one of the most promising destinations in the South Caucasus, and we actively support investors in navigating opportunities and risks to maximize impact.

- How can international financial institutions and donors more effectively support sustainable economic development in Azerbaijan?

-International financial institutions and donors can play a transformative role in Azerbaijan by investing in human capital, supporting policy reforms, and funding digital and green infrastructure projects. Beyond financing, initiatives that build local capacity — particularly in digital skills, entrepreneurship, and innovation — are essential to ensure the long-term sustainability of economic reforms.

At StrategEast, we emphasize the importance of stronger collaboration between development partners and local stakeholders to co-create solutions tailored to Azerbaijan’s unique context. To contribute to the region’s sustainable economic development, StrategEast is organizing its Annual Forum, which will be in Baku this year, on November 4–5; the Forum serves as a platform for networking, matchmaking, and knowledge sharing. By bringing together the public sector, international donors, private sector leaders, and regional stakeholders, the forum aims to foster partnerships that drive economic growth in Azerbaijan and the broader Caucasus region.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Mustafa Kopuk: Azerbaijan has the potential to become a new hub for venture capital investments in the region - INTERVIEW
  • 04.11.2025 [20:51]

Mustafa Kopuk: Azerbaijan has the potential to become a new hub for venture capital investments in the region - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in turbine equipment production
  • 04.11.2025 [19:57]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in turbine equipment production

Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister attends ADIPEC 2025 Conference in UAE
  • 04.11.2025 [17:47]

Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister attends ADIPEC 2025 Conference in UAE

® Another step by the Bir Ecosystem in developing the trade industry
  • 04.11.2025 [17:42]

® Another step by the Bir Ecosystem in developing the trade industry

Governor of Central Bank: Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly
  • 04.11.2025 [17:20]

Governor of Central Bank: Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly

Azerbaijani delegation visits under-construction ASAN Khidmat Markaz in Pakistan
  • 04.11.2025 [16:19]

Azerbaijani delegation visits under-construction ASAN Khidmat Markaz in Pakistan

Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceed $11.3 billion
  • 04.11.2025 [16:10]

Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceed $11.3 billion

Azerbaijan, Ookla company discuss cooperation in ICT sector
  • 04.11.2025 [15:09]

Azerbaijan, Ookla company discuss cooperation in ICT sector

Economy Minister: Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan has increased
  • 04.11.2025 [13:24]

Economy Minister: Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan has increased

Testimonies of victims heard in Ruben Vardanyan's trial

  • 04.11.2025 [21:51]

Baku State University, Indonesia’s Bina Nusantra University sign MoU on cooperation

  • 04.11.2025 [21:00]

Using newly introduced oven, taikonauts enjoy BBQ in orbit; significant improvement of work and life quality for long-haul space trips, experts say

  • 04.11.2025 [20:58]

Expert: Azerbaijan is one of the most promising investment destinations in the South Caucasus – INTERVIEW

  • 04.11.2025 [20:57]

Mustafa Kopuk: Azerbaijan has the potential to become a new hub for venture capital investments in the region - INTERVIEW

  • 04.11.2025 [20:51]

Azerbaijan, Türkiye discuss cooperation in turbine equipment production

  • 04.11.2025 [19:57]

President Ilham Aliyev orders approval of agreement on cooperation in implementation of "ASAN Khidmet" practice in Pakistan

  • 04.11.2025 [19:47]

Air pollution in Amazon rainforest worse than big cities like London and Beijing, new data shows

  • 04.11.2025 [19:03]

Former US Vice-President Dick Cheney dies aged 84

  • 04.11.2025 [19:01]

Azerbaijan, Romania discuss expanding ties in cultural, humanitarian and media sectors

  • 04.11.2025 [19:00]

Azerbaijan, Algeria discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation

  • 04.11.2025 [18:20]

Iranian Ambassador: Azerbaijan's victory and liberation of occupied territories create new opportunities

  • 04.11.2025 [18:04]

Scientists detect biggest black hole flare ever seen — with the power of 10 trillion suns

  • 04.11.2025 [17:57]

Delegation of Kyrgyzstan Trade Unions studying Azerbaijan’s experience at AHIK

  • 04.11.2025 [17:55]

Azerbaijani Deputy Energy Minister attends ADIPEC 2025 Conference in UAE

  • 04.11.2025 [17:47]

® Another step by the Bir Ecosystem in developing the trade industry

  • 04.11.2025 [17:42]

Azerbaijan's green development highlighted at international symposium in China

  • 04.11.2025 [17:24]

Governor of Central Bank: Azerbaijan’s strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased significantly

  • 04.11.2025 [17:20]

From Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

  • 04.11.2025 [17:12]

From Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King of Saudi Arabia

  • 04.11.2025 [17:10]

Antalya-hosted forum highlights diaspora’s role in promoting Azerbaijan abroad

  • 04.11.2025 [17:06]

Report meeting of Azerbaijani Cultural Centers gets underway in Antalya

  • 04.11.2025 [17:03]

From Asif Ali Zardari, President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan

  • 04.11.2025 [16:54]

Young Global Leader: Great potential exists for the formation of "green buildings" in Azerbaijan –  INTERVIEW

  • 04.11.2025 [16:54]

From Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

  • 04.11.2025 [16:43]

Five Italians among nine killed in extreme weather in Nepal

  • 04.11.2025 [16:34]

Azerbaijani delegation visits under-construction ASAN Khidmat Markaz in Pakistan

  • 04.11.2025 [16:19]

President of Turks Abroad and Related Communities thanks Azerbaijani diaspora in Stockholm

  • 04.11.2025 [16:17]

EU Council approves firth payment of over €1.8 billion to Ukraine

  • 04.11.2025 [16:15]

Fiorentina sack Pioli, hire interim coach

  • 04.11.2025 [16:14]

Foreign exchange reserves of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank exceed $11.3 billion

  • 04.11.2025 [16:10]

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency hosts meeting with Turkish journalists

  • 04.11.2025 [16:05]

Azerbaijan to host European Karate Championships 2026

  • 04.11.2025 [16:03]

Kazakhstan, U.S. deepen energy cooperation through digital technologies

  • 04.11.2025 [15:55]

Chisinau International Airport enhances safety level with acquisition of unique intervention vehicle

  • 04.11.2025 [15:50]

Starbucks to sell majority stake in China business

  • 04.11.2025 [15:38]

Champions League table shows rich elite on top ahead of PSG-Bayern and Liverpool-Real Madrid clashes

  • 04.11.2025 [15:31]

Azerbaijani delegation pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Bucharest

  • 04.11.2025 [15:20]

South Korea could launch homegrown nuclear-powered submarine in mid-to-late 2030s

  • 04.11.2025 [15:20]

Azerbaijan, Ookla company discuss cooperation in ICT sector

  • 04.11.2025 [15:09]

Tel Aviv to get first chief Rabbi in eight years

  • 04.11.2025 [14:56]

Bulgaria to take over Presidency of EU Strategy for Danube Region

  • 04.11.2025 [14:38]

Construction begins on UAE’s first Commercial Sustainable Aviation Fuel plant in Fujairah

  • 04.11.2025 [14:03]

EU in last-minute talks to set new climate goal for COP30

  • 04.11.2025 [13:55]

Philippine military helicopter crashes in southern Philippines

  • 04.11.2025 [13:55]

OTS: UNESCO’ historic decision testifies to the growing recognition of Turkic World’s rising role in today’s global landscape

  • 04.11.2025 [13:46]

WHO issues guidance to address drastic global health financing cuts

  • 04.11.2025 [13:38]

Sabah newspaper: Cemetery of Khojaly victims destroyed by Armenians restored by Azerbaijan

  • 04.11.2025 [13:34]

Economy Minister: Foreign direct investments in Azerbaijan has increased

  • 04.11.2025 [13:24]

Worker dies after being trapped under Rome tower rubble

  • 04.11.2025 [13:20]

Mikayil Jabbarov: Azerbaijan is currently continuing its efforts aimed at diversifying the national economy

  • 04.11.2025 [12:45]

Azerbaijan to host European Deaf Sport Organization (EDSO) General Assembly

  • 04.11.2025 [12:36]

Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves stood at $81.5 billion as of October 1, 2025, finance minister says

  • 04.11.2025 [12:26]

Two dead as Typhoon Kalmaegi slams into Philippines with winds up to 200kmph

  • 04.11.2025 [12:22]

Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Economy attends 41st COMCEC session in Istanbul

  • 04.11.2025 [12:19]

UNESCO designates Dec. 15 as World Turkic Language Family Day

  • 04.11.2025 [12:09]

Baku hosts meeting of OTS Council of Elders

  • 04.11.2025 [12:06]

Azerbaijan sends 20 athletes to Tokyo Summer Deaflympics

  • 04.11.2025 [12:02]

Mussels reveal growing microplastic pollution in Greece's prized seas

  • 04.11.2025 [11:51]

Turkish MFA: We extend our congratulations on the occasion of the World Turkic Language Family Day to the Turkic world

  • 04.11.2025 [11:33]

Azerbaijani judoka claims bronze at Paris World Championships Veterans 2025

  • 04.11.2025 [11:13]

FAO report: 1.7 billion people experience lower crop yields due to land degradation

  • 04.11.2025 [11:10]

Oil prices drop in global markets

  • 04.11.2025 [11:02]

China extends visa-free scheme for Japan visitors until late 2026

  • 04.11.2025 [10:58]

Scientists discover new way to block “root cause” of diabetic complications

  • 04.11.2025 [10:43]

Japan confirms season's 3rd bird flu outbreak

  • 04.11.2025 [10:40]

Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $66

  • 04.11.2025 [10:36]

Scientists develop floating device that harvests energy from raindrops

  • 04.11.2025 [10:34]
They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors say at the trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors say at the trial of Armenian citizens VIDEO

Ambassador: Azerbaijan, victorious in war and unshakable in peace, is recognized as an influential state in the world

  • 03.11.2025 [20:37]

Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza

  • 03.11.2025 [20:23]

French climber among at least three killed in Nepal avalanche

  • 03.11.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi

  • 03.11.2025 [20:04]

® Nar is set to announce its next car winner — Get ready for an exciting evening!

  • 03.11.2025 [19:34]

Romanian senators briefed on media development efforts in Azerbaijan

  • 03.11.2025 [19:30]

Azerbaijani corner opens at Antalya Library in Türkiye

  • 03.11.2025 [19:08]

Azerbaijan to be represented at 8th China International Import Expo

  • 03.11.2025 [18:34]

“ASAN Khidmet” model presented at 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration

  • 03.11.2025 [18:25]

Expert: It is not clear how Trump’s nuclear testing announcement will reshape the global balance of power

  • 03.11.2025 [18:13]

Azerbaijani FM heads to Algeria for official visit

  • 03.11.2025 [18:02]

Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities represented in Pakistan

  • 03.11.2025 [17:58]

1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors continue with panel discussions

  • 03.11.2025 [17:48]

Two more suspects charged over Louvre heist

  • 03.11.2025 [17:21]

When Steel Comes Alive: “Baku Steel Art 2025” Exhibition opens in Baku

  • 03.11.2025 [17:20]

Antalya hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors

  • 03.11.2025 [17:20]

Türkiye and Pakistan agree to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues

  • 03.11.2025 [17:18]

UAE’s XRG to acquire stake in Southern Gas Corridor

  • 03.11.2025 [17:10]

10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan

  • 03.11.2025 [17:00]

ANAMA: 770 mines and 12,298 UXOs neutralized last month

  • 03.11.2025 [16:50]

Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain in Sept-Oct 2025

  • 03.11.2025 [16:50]

Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta visits Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts

  • 03.11.2025 [16:45]

® Trendyolmilla Kids: Comfortable and Safe for Kids

  • 03.11.2025 [16:44]

Azerbaijan and Romania enhance audiovisual cooperation

  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar

  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

Gulnura Toralieva elected co-chair of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Business Council

  • 03.11.2025 [16:28]

Japan has conveyed hope to N. Korea to hold summit: PM Takaichi

  • 03.11.2025 [16:27]
Conference marking 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences held President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event VIDEO

Conference marking 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences held
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event VIDEO

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 37 as a new typhoon threatens to worsen devastation

  • 03.11.2025 [16:21]

Vazrazhdane supporters stage anti-euro protest in front of Bulgarian National Bank building

  • 03.11.2025 [16:13]

Azerbaijani delegation joins 6th Congress of World Conference on Constitutional Justice in Madrid

  • 03.11.2025 [15:54]