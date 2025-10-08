Expert: Baku Climate Action Week 2025 underscores Azerbaijan’s growing leadership in climate diplomacy

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

“Baku Climate Action Week 2025 has emerged as a significant platform underscoring Azerbaijan’s growing leadership in climate diplomacy. The week-long event not only reaffirmed Baku’s role as a regional hub for environmental dialogue but also deepened its global outreach through its partnership with London Climate Action Week. The discussions held during the week emphasized practical pathways for clean energy transition, climate innovation, and sustainable economic development, marking a bold step toward achieving a low-carbon future,” Muhammad Ali Pasha, foreign affairs expert at The Europe Today, senior expert at the Belgium-based media house EUReflect, and author of several books, told AZERTAC.

Muhammad Ali Pasha added: “A particularly notable feature of this year’s program was the meaningful inclusion of youth leadership initiatives, ensuring that the climate agenda is carried forward with renewed energy and intergenerational commitment. The active participation of SMEs, entrepreneurs, and innovators reflected the region’s readiness to embrace green business opportunities and integrate sustainability into its economic fabric.”

“The event also prioritized themes of international cooperation and just transitions, reinforcing the idea that climate solutions must be built on trust, fairness, and shared responsibility. Beyond traditional sectors, sessions on sustainable fashion and lifestyle demonstrated a holistic approach to environmental challenges.

Importantly, the dialogues and commitments emerging from Baku Climate Action Week 2025 provided a concrete bridge between the pledges made at COP29 and their practical application in the Caucasus and Central Asia. With its inclusive spirit and forward-looking agenda, the event has established itself as an inspiring and timely platform that brings together governments, businesses, academia, and civil society to collectively advance global climate goals,” the expert concluded.