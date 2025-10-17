The Azerbaijan State News Agency

COP29

ENVIRONMENT

Expert: Global events like COP29 and COP30 highlight that climate change is a shared responsibility INTERVIEW

Baku, October 17, AZERTAC

AZERTAC presents an interview with Natasha Leo Tsheko, a Botswanan entrepreneur, climate activist, Project Leader at the Ecology for Children international initiative and rangeland scientist with a deep commitment to sustainability, land restoration, and community driven impact.

In her interview, the expert touched upon the role of education in shaping an environmentally responsible generation, and how major climate forums can inspire children and young people. She also shared her insights on developing partnerships between organizations and the COP29 Presidency. According to her, involving children in understanding climate issues is an important step towards creating a sustainable future for all.

- How can global events such as COP29 and COP30 help children and young people understand the importance of protecting our planet?

- Global events like COP29 and COP30 highlight that climate change is a shared responsibility. However, true impact comes when these platforms are inclusive when youth, indigenous people, and marginalized communities are represented and meaningfully engaged. Inclusion ensures that every voice contributes to building a future where no one is left behind.

- What role does education play in shaping the next generation of climate leaders?

- Education is key to shaping environmentally conscious citizens. The earlier we introduce environmental topics to children, the more they grow up with values of care, responsibility, and respect for nature. Early education plants the seeds for a generation that views sustainability not as an option but as a way of life.

- How can teachers and parents make complex topics like climate negotiations and sustainability more accessible to children?

- We need to integrate climate and sustainability lessons into the school curriculum in ways that match children’s cognitive levels. Through interactive lessons, experiments, and relatable examples, teachers and parents can transform complex ideas into everyday actions children can understand and apply.

- How can Azerbaijan’s hosting of COP29 inspire local youth?

- Hosting such an event can be deeply inspiring when young people see their country take a leadership role in global climate discussions. But to sustain that inspiration, inclusion is again crucial especially the participation of youth, women, and indigenous voices. Representation helps children believe that they, too, can be part of environmental decision making.

- What lessons can children learn from Azerbaijan’s renewable energy and climate diplomacy efforts?

- They can learn that progress requires collaboration and innovation. Azerbaijan’s example shows that with strong national commitment and international cooperation, a country can contribute meaningfully to global sustainability goals.

- How can organizations like Ecology for Children collaborate with the COP29 Presidency to raise awareness among kids?

- Collaboration can take many forms, from creating child friendly educational resources to hosting workshops and climate storytelling sessions. Teaching children about climate change requires tailoring complex topics to their level of understanding, which often calls for creativity, patience, and resources. Partnerships with COP presidencies could help scale such outreach.

- What creative or practical ways can children take climate action in their schools or communities?

- Beyond traditional activities like tree planting, children can form environmental clubs that make climate action part of everyday school life. They can adopt small green spaces, keep “climate diaries” to track changes around them, and create art or innovation corners that turn recycled materials into solutions. Schools can also organize “waste free challenges” or appoint youth climate ambassadors to lead sustainability campaigns. These creative approaches not only build awareness but help children see that protecting the planet begins with the choices they make each day.

- How can storytelling, art, and games help children emotionally connect with environmental issues?

- Storytelling and art are powerful tools for connecting children to the planet. For example, climate themed cartoons or storybooks can inspire empathy and understanding. When environmental lessons are woven into what children already love , play, and imagination they become deeply personal and memorable.

- What message would you like to share with young people around the world who are following COP30?

- My message is simple: This is your planet too. Every action, no matter how small, contributes to its care. Take part, speak up, and protect the environment because the choices we make today determine the world future generations will inherit.

