Expert: It is not clear how Trump’s nuclear testing announcement will reshape the global balance of power

Washington, November 3, AZERTAC

“President Donald Trump might have been motivated to announce the resumption of nuclear testing because of his on-going frustration with Russian President Vladmir Putin’s seeming unwillingness to negotiate an end to the Ukraine War,” Stefan Brooks, Associate Professor at the National Defense University (NDU) of the U.S told AZERTAC.

According to him, on October 21, the meeting between Trump and Putin, that was scheduled in Budapest in the coming weeks, was canceled apparently over disagreements on how to end the war, with Trump indicating he did not want to have what he called a “wasted meeting.”

“Perhaps in response to the canceled meeting, last weekend, Russia announced the test of two new weapons—a missile and an underwater drone—it claimed could carry nuclear warheads,” he said.

“The desire by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to acquire U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles—capable of striking deep inside Russian territory—and Trump’s apparent openness to possibly supplying such weapons alarmed Russia, causing the Kremlin to warn that this would be “a new stage of escalation.” Possibly in response to the cancelation of the Budapest meeting and Russia’s test of these two nuclear deliverable weapons, Trump announced that the U.S. would resume nuclear testing, although it is not clear if he was referring to detonating nuclear weapons or instead testing weapons systems capable of delivering nuclear weapons,” Brooks emphasized.

According to him, Trump’s announcement was made just before he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, possibly signaling America’s power to not just Moscow but also Beijing given China’s on-going military modernization and its hegemonic ambitions in East Asia.

“It is not clear how this announcement by Trump will reshape the global balance of power given that no nuclear armed state seeks a nuclear war, but this certainly has the possibility of raising tensions between America and Russia, and possibly also with China. Furthermore, this might even provoke a new round of nuclear weapons testing by Washington, Russia, and even China. Finally, how North Korea will react is another unknown factor. As the only state that this century has conducted a nuclear test explosion, Pyongyang could exploit Trump’s announcement to conduct more nuclear tests as part of its long-standing policy of brinkmanship to extract concessions from Washington and Seoul,” he stressed.

“Were the United States to resume nuclear testing—especially if it detonates such weapons as opposed to testing weapons systems capable of delivering nuclear weapons—this could undermine the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. More worrisome is the possibility that renewed nuclear testing could spark a new arms race between the U.S. and Russia because the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New Start)—the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between both states—expires in February 2026. If Trump carries through his announcement, this will be another example of his continued efforts at reshaping U.S. Foreign Policy and challenging international norms, which he has criticized as weakening America by sacrificing American national security,” Brooks concluded.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent