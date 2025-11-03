The Azerbaijan State News Agency

WORLD

Expert: It is not clear how Trump’s nuclear testing announcement will reshape the global balance of power

Expert: It is not clear how Trump’s nuclear testing announcement will reshape the global balance of power

Washington, November 3, AZERTAC

“President Donald Trump might have been motivated to announce the resumption of nuclear testing because of his on-going frustration with Russian President Vladmir Putin’s seeming unwillingness to negotiate an end to the Ukraine War,” Stefan Brooks, Associate Professor at the National Defense University (NDU) of the U.S told AZERTAC.

According to him, on October 21, the meeting between Trump and Putin, that was scheduled in Budapest in the coming weeks, was canceled apparently over disagreements on how to end the war, with Trump indicating he did not want to have what he called a “wasted meeting.”

“Perhaps in response to the canceled meeting, last weekend, Russia announced the test of two new weapons—a missile and an underwater drone—it claimed could carry nuclear warheads,” he said.

“The desire by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to acquire U.S. Tomahawk cruise missiles—capable of striking deep inside Russian territory—and Trump’s apparent openness to possibly supplying such weapons alarmed Russia, causing the Kremlin to warn that this would be “a new stage of escalation.” Possibly in response to the cancelation of the Budapest meeting and Russia’s test of these two nuclear deliverable weapons, Trump announced that the U.S. would resume nuclear testing, although it is not clear if he was referring to detonating nuclear weapons or instead testing weapons systems capable of delivering nuclear weapons,” Brooks emphasized.

According to him, Trump’s announcement was made just before he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea, possibly signaling America’s power to not just Moscow but also Beijing given China’s on-going military modernization and its hegemonic ambitions in East Asia.

“It is not clear how this announcement by Trump will reshape the global balance of power given that no nuclear armed state seeks a nuclear war, but this certainly has the possibility of raising tensions between America and Russia, and possibly also with China. Furthermore, this might even provoke a new round of nuclear weapons testing by Washington, Russia, and even China. Finally, how North Korea will react is another unknown factor. As the only state that this century has conducted a nuclear test explosion, Pyongyang could exploit Trump’s announcement to conduct more nuclear tests as part of its long-standing policy of brinkmanship to extract concessions from Washington and Seoul,” he stressed.

“Were the United States to resume nuclear testing—especially if it detonates such weapons as opposed to testing weapons systems capable of delivering nuclear weapons—this could undermine the 1968 Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. More worrisome is the possibility that renewed nuclear testing could spark a new arms race between the U.S. and Russia because the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New Start)—the last remaining nuclear arms treaty between both states—expires in February 2026. If Trump carries through his announcement, this will be another example of his continued efforts at reshaping U.S. Foreign Policy and challenging international norms, which he has criticized as weakening America by sacrificing American national security,” Brooks concluded.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza
  • 03.11.2025 [20:23]

Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza

French climber among at least three killed in Nepal avalanche
  • 03.11.2025 [20:10]

French climber among at least three killed in Nepal avalanche

Two more suspects charged over Louvre heist
  • 03.11.2025 [17:21]

Two more suspects charged over Louvre heist

Türkiye and Pakistan agree to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues
  • 03.11.2025 [17:18]

Türkiye and Pakistan agree to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues

10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan
  • 03.11.2025 [17:00]

10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan

President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar
  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar

Japan has conveyed hope to N. Korea to hold summit: PM Takaichi
  • 03.11.2025 [16:27]

Japan has conveyed hope to N. Korea to hold summit: PM Takaichi

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 37 as a new typhoon threatens to worsen devastation
  • 03.11.2025 [16:21]

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 37 as a new typhoon threatens to worsen devastation

Vazrazhdane supporters stage anti-euro protest in front of Bulgarian National Bank building
  • 03.11.2025 [16:13]

Vazrazhdane supporters stage anti-euro protest in front of Bulgarian National Bank building

They are individuals who committed war crimes and crimes against humanity under international law - prosecutors' say at the trial of Armenian citizens

  • 03.11.2025 [21:51]

Ambassador: Azerbaijan, victorious in war and unshakable in peace, is recognized as an influential state in the world

  • 03.11.2025 [20:37]

Foreign ministers gather in Istanbul for Turkish-led talks on Gaza

  • 03.11.2025 [20:23]

French climber among at least three killed in Nepal avalanche

  • 03.11.2025 [20:10]

Azerbaijani delegation attends ADIPEC Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi

  • 03.11.2025 [20:04]

® Nar is set to announce its next car winner — Get ready for an exciting evening!

  • 03.11.2025 [19:34]

Romanian senators briefed on media development efforts in Azerbaijan

  • 03.11.2025 [19:30]

Azerbaijani corner opens at Antalya Library in Türkiye

  • 03.11.2025 [19:08]

Azerbaijan to be represented at 8th China International Import Expo

  • 03.11.2025 [18:34]

“ASAN Khidmet” model presented at 2nd Arab Forum on Public Administration

  • 03.11.2025 [18:25]

Expert: It is not clear how Trump’s nuclear testing announcement will reshape the global balance of power

  • 03.11.2025 [18:13]

Azerbaijani FM heads to Algeria for official visit

  • 03.11.2025 [18:02]

Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities represented in Pakistan

  • 03.11.2025 [17:58]

1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors continue with panel discussions

  • 03.11.2025 [17:48]

Two more suspects charged over Louvre heist

  • 03.11.2025 [17:21]

When Steel Comes Alive: “Baku Steel Art 2025” Exhibition opens in Baku

  • 03.11.2025 [17:20]

Antalya hosts 1st Forum of Azerbaijani Cultural Ambassadors

  • 03.11.2025 [17:20]

Türkiye and Pakistan agree to maintain close coordination on regional and international issues

  • 03.11.2025 [17:18]

UAE’s XRG to acquire stake in Southern Gas Corridor

  • 03.11.2025 [17:10]

10th anniversary European Film Festival in Uzbekistan

  • 03.11.2025 [17:00]

ANAMA: 770 mines and 12,298 UXOs neutralized last month

  • 03.11.2025 [16:50]

Kazakhstan exports 2 million tons of grain in Sept-Oct 2025

  • 03.11.2025 [16:50]

Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta visits Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts

  • 03.11.2025 [16:45]

® Trendyolmilla Kids: Comfortable and Safe for Kids

  • 03.11.2025 [16:44]

Azerbaijan and Romania enhance audiovisual cooperation

  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

President of Pakistan to attend World Summit for Social Development in Qatar

  • 03.11.2025 [16:42]

Gulnura Toralieva elected co-chair of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Business Council

  • 03.11.2025 [16:28]

Japan has conveyed hope to N. Korea to hold summit: PM Takaichi

  • 03.11.2025 [16:27]
Conference marking 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences held President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event VIDEO

Conference marking 80th anniversary of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences held
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the event VIDEO

Vietnam flood death toll rises to 37 as a new typhoon threatens to worsen devastation

  • 03.11.2025 [16:21]

Vazrazhdane supporters stage anti-euro protest in front of Bulgarian National Bank building

  • 03.11.2025 [16:13]

Azerbaijani delegation joins 6th Congress of World Conference on Constitutional Justice in Madrid

  • 03.11.2025 [15:54]

New model of biometric passports launches in Kyrgyzstan

  • 03.11.2025 [15:47]

Iranian ambassador visits Nakhchivan

  • 03.11.2025 [15:47]

Prosecutors issue indictments during trial of Armenian citizens: Evidence confirm guilt of the accused

  • 03.11.2025 [15:35]

Woman found dead in mountains in northeastern Japan, bear attack suspected

  • 03.11.2025 [15:30]

Haiti declares three days mourning after Hurricane Melissa kills 30

  • 03.11.2025 [15:04]

Brazil opens three weeks of COP30-linked climate events

  • 03.11.2025 [14:20]

President Ilham Aliyev: Preserving the purity of the Azerbaijani language should be the duty of every Azerbaijani citizen

  • 03.11.2025 [14:17]

President of Azerbaijan: Our language is very rich, and there is no need for foreign words

  • 03.11.2025 [14:13]

President: In the centuries-long statehood history of the Azerbaijani people, Azerbaijan has never been as strong as it is today

  • 03.11.2025 [14:10]

President: The return of Azerbaijanis to present-day Armenia should not frighten the Armenian people and state

  • 03.11.2025 [14:08]

President: Large-scale geological work has been underway in Karabakh and East Zangezur for several months

  • 03.11.2025 [14:05]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, the main driving force of our economy is the non-oil sector

  • 03.11.2025 [14:02]

President of Azerbaijan: We already export military products to many countries

  • 03.11.2025 [13:58]

President: We are working on very extensive programs with companies that have extensive experience in cybersecurity

  • 03.11.2025 [13:55]

President Ilham Aliyev: Artificial intelligence is now an integral part of countries' future development

  • 03.11.2025 [13:52]

Azerbaijani President: No second country has achieved a Victory as brilliant, complete, and absolute as ours

  • 03.11.2025 [13:49]

President Ilham Aliyev: Funding for science in Azerbaijan has more than doubled over the past decade

  • 03.11.2025 [13:47]

President: I am confident that Azerbaijani scientists will continue to contribute to the successful development of our country

  • 03.11.2025 [13:44]

EU, Azerbaijan explore prospects for media cooperation

  • 03.11.2025 [13:36]

Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrated with chess tournament in Rotterdam

  • 03.11.2025 [13:15]

Moldova runs for seat on UNESCO Executive Board for first time

  • 03.11.2025 [12:52]

Workers face worsening inequality without urgent reforms, UN agency warns

  • 03.11.2025 [12:43]

Germany`s Cologne hosts Second Forum of Azerbaijani Engineers in Europe

  • 03.11.2025 [12:42]

Defense chiefs of S. Korea, U.S. set to discuss alliance issues in annual security talks

  • 03.11.2025 [12:42]

Scientists create cutting-edge DNA tool to predict a person’s age, origin

  • 03.11.2025 [12:42]

Azerbaijani Muay Thai fighters to compete at Islamic Solidarity Games Riyadh 2025

  • 03.11.2025 [12:37]

Early sound exposure shapes male and female brains differently, study finds

  • 03.11.2025 [12:23]

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Northern Afghanistan; 12 killed

  • 03.11.2025 [12:03]

Oil prices rise in global markets

  • 03.11.2025 [11:43]

1 dead, 60 injured after winds topple structure at university party in Brazil

  • 03.11.2025 [11:33]

Pakistan eyes 2026 launch for first Chinese submarine in $5 billion arms deal

  • 03.11.2025 [11:31]

Flags raised in Doha as leaders gather for UN social development summit

  • 03.11.2025 [11:29]

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar kicks off Istanbul visit

  • 03.11.2025 [11:28]

20 killed, many injured in bus-truck collision in India's Telangana

  • 03.11.2025 [11:02]

At least 20 dead and 150 injured after magnitude 6.3 earthquake in north Afghanistan

  • 03.11.2025 [10:48]

Sinner triumphs in Paris to regain top ranking

  • 03.11.2025 [10:47]

5 killed in avalanche in Italian Alps

  • 02.11.2025 [21:29]

Event marking Azerbaijan’s Victory Day held in Stockholm 

  • 02.11.2025 [21:25]

Türkiye, Iraq sign financing mechanism to advance water cooperation projects

  • 02.11.2025 [20:31]

"How Much is Enough?" inclusive dance performance presented within "Art Weekend"

  • 02.11.2025 [20:23]

Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Arab Parliament discuss prospects for further expanding relations

  • 02.11.2025 [19:56]

Supermarket explosion in Mexico kills at least 23

  • 02.11.2025 [17:16]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament participates in opening ceremony of Grand Egyptian Museum

  • 02.11.2025 [17:11]

Leyla Aliyeva participates in EcoMind 2025 conference

  • 02.11.2025 [17:01]

No need for urgent Putin-Trump meeting — Kremlin

  • 02.11.2025 [16:53]

Charity Autumn Festival – Harvest Day held at ADA Primary School

  • 02.11.2025 [10:56]

Syrian president to meet Trump at White House: Report

  • 02.11.2025 [10:29]

9 left with life-threatening injuries in UK train stabbing

  • 02.11.2025 [10:23]

Earthquake jolts Ismayilli district

  • 02.11.2025 [10:17]

“The Secret of Water” pantomime performance presented at Stone Chronicle Museum

  • 02.11.2025 [10:00]

Exhibitions open at Stone Chronicle Museum within “Art Weekend” festival

  • 02.11.2025 [09:39]

Azerbaijan judo team tops European Championship

  • 01.11.2025 [23:08]

Presentation of “Breath – Unity of Word and Sound” project held as part of “Art Weekend”

  • 01.11.2025 [23:01]

Journalists from Turkiye’s Kars, Erzurum, and Iğdır provinces visit Nakhchivan

  • 01.11.2025 [21:11]

“Glorious Victory” event held in Helsinki

  • 01.11.2025 [21:07]

Jubilee conference of Union of Azerbaijani Medical Workers in Germany held in Augsburg

  • 01.11.2025 [20:16]

Land of fire – Azerbaijan: one history, one destiny…

  • 01.11.2025 [17:22]

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova embarks on working visit to Egypt

  • 01.11.2025 [17:18]

Eurasia Young Business Forum kicks off in Baku

  • 01.11.2025 [16:52]

Youth Leadership and Innovation Center opens in Kenya with Azerbaijan's support

  • 01.11.2025 [16:38]

Honored Artist Dilara Aliyeva meets Azerbaijani youth in Oslo

  • 01.11.2025 [16:32]

Gunay Afandiyeva: The partnership between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is expanding across all areas of life

  • 01.11.2025 [14:55]

Azerbaijan, Switzerland enhance technical and scientific cooperation

  • 01.11.2025 [14:40]

Ukraine and Azerbaijan expand health sector cooperation – Several key documents signed in Baku

  • 01.11.2025 [14:29]

Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican

  • 01.11.2025 [14:13]

President Ilham Aliyev: Traditional friendship and brotherly relations unite Azerbaijan and Algeria

  • 01.11.2025 [12:18]

To His Excellency Mr. Abdelmadjid Tebboune, President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria

  • 01.11.2025 [12:06]

Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office meets with cardinals in the Vatican

  • 01.11.2025 [10:36]