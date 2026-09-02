Baku, September 2, AZERTAC

“The SCO summit in Bishkek remains very important for two fundamental reasons. First, we are observing a big change at the systemic level, where we are moving fast towards multipolarity, and second, we are observing the dismantling of the economic, security and political order in the Middle East. So, from these two perspectives, this summit remains very important, as all the heads of state of the member nations participated in it,” Dr. Munawar Hussain, a foreign affairs expert, told AZERTAC.

The expert believes that the agenda of this summit itself remains extremely important.

“First, promoting multipolarity. Second, countering terrorism and maintaining security in the region. Third, promoting connectivity among member nations so that the goal of economic prosperity and the promotion of trade can be achieved. In this regard, the East-West connectivity, which is being launched by China, and the North-South connectivity, which is being launched by Russia, can be linked up through cooperation between Pakistan and Central Asian nations, including Azerbaijan, as well,” he said.

“In this vein, the Prime Minister of Pakistan had a very useful discussion with Russian President Putin regarding a railroad between Pakistan and Central Asian nations. By the way, Pakistan has reached Tajikistan through Iran by sending its first consignment during this period. Moreover, Pakistan has a traditional, wonderful, cooperative relationship with Azerbaijan,” the expert mentioned.

“Moreover, Pakistan is going to assume the presidency of the SCO. Pakistan, being a middle-range power, has attained a very high stature in the domain of politics and diplomacy after May 2025, when we had a four-day war with India. This includes the role that Pakistan played as a mediator between the United States of America, as well as between Yemen and Saudi Arabia,” Hussain emphasized, also stressing the crucial role of the Mecca defense pact signed with Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

From that very perspective, the expert said, Pakistan has emerged as a very robust mediator and facilitator, and has attained a high stature in the realm of international and regional politics.

The expert particularly underscored Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s wonderful relations with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as well as Field Marshal Syed Asim.

“Our relationship with other member nations makes Pakistan confident in leading the SCO in the next year, when Pakistan will assume the SCO presidency, which, frankly speaking, represents the Global South, and the purpose of this organization is to have a regional approach to resolve regional issues,” the expert concluded.