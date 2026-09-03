Expert: Pakistan’s SCO chairmanship brings greater opportunities for all members and partners COMMENTARY

Baku, September 3, AZERTAC

“The SCO+ meeting in Bishkek was particularly significant as it took place in the year marking the organization’s 25th anniversary and brought together SCO members, dialogue partners. The discussion reflected the SCO’s growing relevance as a platform for dialogue on connectivity, development, security and a more representative and balanced international order. The Bishkek Declaration and the accompanying decisions are important, but the real test will be how effectively these commitments are translated into practical cooperation,” Aimen Jamil, Islamabad-based geopolitical analyst, told AZERTAC.

According to her, Pakistan taking over the SCO chairmanship for 2026–27 is both an opportunity and a responsibility.

“Its theme, “Turning Vision into Action: Connectivity, Innovation and Shared Prosperity,” is highly relevant to the region. Pakistan can use its chairmanship to promote stronger transport, trade, energy and digital connections among SCO countries,” the analyst noted.

In her view, the real success of Pakistan’s chairmanship will be measured by what is achieved on the ground.

“If Pakistan can turn the SCO’s broad vision into concrete projects and stronger regional links, its chairmanship can make a meaningful contribution to shared prosperity and bring greater opportunities for all members and partners,” Jamil added.