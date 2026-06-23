Expert: Trump administration increasingly sees Azerbaijan at the center of most important connectivity, energy, and diplomatic developments in Eurasia - INTERVIEW

Baku, June 23, AZERTAC

In an interview with the Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Joseph Shumunov, Non-Resident Research Fellow at the Topchubashov Center, shared his thoughts on the importance of the signing of the memorandum on the extension of the waiver of Section 907 of the Freedom Support Act, Azerbaijan’s growing authority as an energy supplier, a transit hub, and one of the key actors of the Middle Corridor.

Additionally, the expert touched upon the key avenues of the US-Azerbaijan cooperation, as well as regional security matters:

-President Trump sent President Aliyev a signed copy of the Section 907 waiver with a handwritten note reading, "You are great." How unusual is a gesture like this in diplomacy, and what message do you think it sends?

- The message, "you are great," is classic Trump and serves as a public stamp of approval. It signals not only his positive view of Aliyev's leadership, but also his approval of the direction U.S.-Azerbaijan relations are taking. Traditionally, International Relations scholars have paid relatively little attention to what we call the individual or leader-level of analysis because it is difficult to measure and even more difficult to use for prediction. However, Trump has forced analysts to take these dynamics much more seriously. His style of diplomacy is deeply personal and heavily influenced by his relationships with other leaders. Handshakes, embraces, personal messages, and public compliments may seem small, but they often serve as signals to the foreign policy community about who is in favor and who is out of favor. In that sense, personal chemistry can matter far more than many analysts would like to admit. This comes off the back of several other warm and highly visible exchanges between the two leaders. We saw their embrace at the White House during the peace accords, Trump's public praise of Azerbaijan during cabinet meetings, and Aliyev's own comments describing Trump as a great leader and peacemaker.

- Section 907 has long been one of the most contentious issues in U.S.–Azerbaijan relations. Does this gesture signal a meaningful turning point, or is it simply a continuation of previous policy?

- It certainly does not put the issue behind both countries. What it does do is reverse the Biden-era departure from the longstanding practice of presidential waivers. Trump has not done anything legally unprecedented here, aside from attaching the personal note. So no, this does not permanently put the Section 907 issue behind either country. However, when viewed alongside the Trump administration's broader policy toward Azerbaijan—whether it be TRIPP, the Strategic Partnership, or the C6 framework—it is yet another piece of evidence that Washington and Baku are moving toward a much stronger relationship. Since his inauguration in 2025, Trump has brokered a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia, announced the TRIPP corridor through Zangezur, signed a strategic partnership with Baku, had Vice President Vance personally visited the capital, and deepened relations with the broader Central Asian region. The Trump administration is clearly courting Azerbaijan because of both its geographic position and its newfound political centrality. Washington increasingly sees Azerbaijan not as a peripheral state, but as a country sitting at the center of some of the most important connectivity, energy, and diplomatic developments in Eurasia today.

- Azerbaijan's importance as an energy supplier, transit hub, and Middle Corridor actor has grown considerably in recent years. To what extent are these developments influencing Washington's approach toward Baku?

-The Trump administration understands the importance of maintaining strong relationships with states that serve as central nodes of transport and connectivity. Azerbaijan is one of those states. Its close ties with Türkiye and Central Asia, combined with its own strategic relationships with Russia and China, make it uniquely positioned within Eurasia. If Washington wants to remain competitive in the region, it needs strong relationships with countries that sit at the crossroads of trade, energy, and transit. Azerbaijan increasingly finds itself in exactly that position.

- How important has Azerbaijan's role in the Armenia–Azerbaijan peace process been in shaping the Trump administration's broader policy toward the country?

- President Aliyev's willingness and fervor in pursuing a peace agreement under the Trump administration's supervision was a telltale sign for Trump that Azerbaijan is not only willing to cooperate with the United States, but also sees America as a genuine leader in the emerging international order.

Just as importantly, Azerbaijan demonstrated that it was willing to move quickly and make peace a reality. That leap of faith, as it were, has made the United States much more excited about and amenable to deepening relations with Baku.