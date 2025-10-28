Families relocated to Ballija, Tazabina, and Badara villages in Khojaly district receive house keys

Khojaly, October 28, AZERTAC

Families relocated to the villages of Ballija, Tazabina, and Badara in Khojaly district have received the keys to their new houses.

A total of 13 families comprising 51 people were relocated to Ballija, 17 families comprising 72 people to Tazabina, and 17 families comprising 62 people to Badara village.

The key presentation ceremony was attended by officials from the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the city of Khankendi, and the Aghdara and Khojaly districts, as well as representatives of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.

