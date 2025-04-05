Farid Shafiyev: Azerbaijan is among the top five countries for landmine contamination

New York, April 5, AZERTAC

"Azerbaijan is among the top ten countries most severely affected by landmines worldwide," said Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), as he addressed a briefing titled "Saving Lives through Humanitarian Mine Action in Azerbaijan" at the UN headquarters in New York on April 4.

He emphasized that holding an event dedicated to Azerbaijan's humanitarian mine action operations at the UN on a day marking the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action is of great importance.

He praised such events in international organizations for attracting attention to Azerbaijan's problems.

Shafiyev also discussed the political issues related to Azerbaijan's landmine problem, saying, “For example, Armenia has not yet provided the Azerbaijani side with accurate maps. There are also technical and financial challenges.” Farid Shafiyev noted that only about 6 percent of the funds spent on mine clearance activities in Azerbaijan were provided by foreign donors, while some countries receive massive assistance in this regard.

"Unfortunately, in this conflict, we have encountered double standards and continue to experience them. For example, the European Union is assisting Armenia, while the destruction, including the landmine issue, occurred not on the territory of Armenia, but on our territory. The mine problem also exists on the territory of Azerbaijan. However, we have enough will and resources to address this issue. It just takes time."

Malahat Najafova

Azerbaijan's Special Correspondent

New York