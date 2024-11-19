Farmers, those on front lines of agricultural production, remain some of most vulnerable to climate change, says minister

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

“Agriculture is a crucial sector globally. However, farmers, those on the front lines of agricultural production, remain some of the most vulnerable to climate change. They experience its impacts directly and often immediately,” said Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture, as he addressed the launch of the “Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers: Empowering Farmers for Climate Resilience” and the opening ceremony of the Food, Agriculture and Water Day held as part of COP29.

“Rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall, soil degradation, and water scarcity threaten their way of life, yet they receive too little attention in global climate dialogues. Farmers are the first to feel the impacts of climate change, but often the last to receive support. The Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative is our commitment to changing that,” the minister noted.

“The objectives of Harmoniya are straightforward yet essential. First, we aim to clarify and connect a landscape that is often fragmented. Harmoniya will serve as a central platform, uniting initiatives, coalitions, and partnerships in agriculture, food, and water. This platform will provide farmers with practical knowledge, access to digital tools, and a place to connect with best practices and innovations from around the world. By creating a streamlined hub, we empower farmers to make informed, sustainable choices for their farms and their futures,” he added.