Fifth volume of the multi-volume work "History. Time. Thoughts" by Professor Irada Huseynova published

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

The fifth volume of the multi-volume work "History. Time. Thoughts" by Head of the Department of the History of the Peoples of the Caucasus at the Baku State University, Doctor of Historical Sciences, Professor, Honored Teacher Irada Huseynova has been published.

According to AZERTAC, the materials included in Volume V of the multi-volume book cover the years 2011-2014. The monograph comprehensively examines the rich political and state heritage of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, his leadership mission in the history of Azerbaijan, his activities as a powerful personality who preserved and strengthened statehood, developed progressive political traditions, national-spiritual, moral and multicultural values.

The book analyzes and summarizes in detail and systematically the activities of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor to the political course of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev, who firmly guards the statehood of Azerbaijan, ensuring territorial integrity, bringing Victory to his people, as well as strengthening the economic and political the country's influence in the world community.

The book consists of the following chapters: “The legacy of Heydar Aliyev is the eternal national heritage of the Azerbaijani people”, “The founder of a system of perfect statehood”, “Reviews. Thoughts. Congratulations".

This work, based on facts, examines the priority areas of Azerbaijan's independence, state building, stages of development of history, modernization strategy, formation of human capital in the country, the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in the development of science, education and other issues. The book examines the realities of today, the pace of development, and the prospects of social life with reference to rich source material. The role of the noble, multifaceted activities of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation - Mehriban Aliyeva in preserving the national and cultural values, traditions, history, science, education and culture of our people is also widely disclosed.

Professor Irada Huseynova in her monograph outlined in historical sequence and in an accessible form the Azerbaijani model of rapid development, social well-being, national and spiritual values of our people, issues of cultural diversity in the history of the peoples of the Caucasus. Coverage of such important, significant and necessary issues increases the value of the work and serves as a rich source for studying pressing problems of our modern history. Based on rich sources, the monograph covers many areas of public life, being a valuable source for the study of Azerbaijan, the Caucasus region and universal history in general, as well as a valuable contribution to our science and education.

The scientific editor of the book is academician Ismail Hajiyev, the reviewers are academicians Rafael Huseynov and Ziyad Samedzade.

This work, which has made a great contribution to Azerbaijani science, will serve as a very important source for scientists, political scientists, specialists in the field of international law, international relations, history, social and political sciences, political scientists, Aliyev scholars, Caucasus scholars, as well as teachers and students.