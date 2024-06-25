Fiji Airways crowned best airline in Australia and Pacific for second year

Baku, June 25, AZERTAC

Fiji Airways, Fiji’s National Carrier, has maintained its prominence in the aviation industry for the second consecutive year, having been recognised as the Best Airline in Australia and the Pacific at the prestigious Skytrax 2024 World Airline Awards, held in London overnight, according to Fijivillage.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Andre Viljoen says Fiji Airways is continuing its commitment to people and customer experience as it was also awarded the Best Airline Staff in Australia & Pacific for the fourth year in a row.

He says travellers from across the world voted in the largest airline passenger satisfaction survey to determine the award winners, with more than 21 million entries, and 350 airlines featured in the final results.

The CEO says being named the Best Airline in Australia and the Pacific for a second consecutive year is a testament to the team’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.

He says their common purpose is that we fly for Fiji, and are committed to bringing their famous Fijian spirit and care to everything they do, from booking a ticket to stepping onboard, passengers are immersed in a genuine warmth and hospitality that only their team can provide.

Viljoen says Fiji Airways also improved its global ranking in the top 100 airlines, climbing from 15th in 2023 to 14th in 2024 to finish ahead of Qantas and Air New Zealand.

He says over the past year they have invested significantly in their people, their fleet and their in-flight experience and have expanded into new markets and most recently became the 15th member of the Oneworld award-winning global alliance

Fiji Airways executives were in London on 24th June 2024 to receive the award on behalf of the company.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax says Fiji Airways' reputation for product and service quality continues to improve, and this has been highly recognised by customers with these top awards.