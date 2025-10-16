Film "The Odin Code" about Scandinavian-Azerbaijani cultural connections screened in Brussels

Stockholm, October 16, Nargiz Jafarli, AZERTAC

A screening of the documentary film the Odin Code by Swedish director Mikael Silkeberg, exploring cultural ties between Scandinavia and Azerbaijan, took place at the Flagey Cultural Center in Brussels.

The event was supported by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium and brought together diplomats, film enthusiasts, students, and members of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The film delves into possible historical and cultural parallels between the peoples of the Caucasus and the Vikings, inspired by the theory of Norwegian explorer and ethnographer Thor Heyerdahl. Heyerdahl suggested that Odin, the supreme god of Norse mythology, might have been a real historical figure, a leader who led a migration from a land called Asir, located east of the Don River, to Sweden. Heyerdahl proposed that “Asir” could refer to Azer[baijan], and the name “Odin” may have originated from the ancient Caucasian people known as the Udi.

“Today, this film takes us on a cinematic journey through the Nordic countries and the Caucasus, connecting Odin’s ancient symbolism with timeless landscapes and stories. The Odin Code invites us to reflect on the universal quest for meaning. It also reminds us that art can build bridges where politics falls short,” said Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Vagif Sadygov.

In his work, Silkeberg travels through Azerbaijan and Scandinavian countries, exploring cultural and historical parallels between these regions, and engages in conversations with historians and archaeologists who highlight similarities in ancient petroglyphs and oral traditions.

“Thor Heyerdahl was always a hero of mine, and I was surprised when I learned he wrote the book In Search of Odin. He faced heavy criticism for it, sparking a storm in the academic world, which I still don’t fully understand,” the director shared.

The Odin Code is Silkeberg’s second film about the connections between Azerbaijan and Sweden. His first work, The Legend of Khari Bulbul, also explored cultural intersections between the two regions.

The screening concluded with applause, and the audience had the opportunity to engage with the director. According to Silkeberg, studying another culture helps one gain a deeper understanding of their own roots and fosters mutual understanding between peoples.