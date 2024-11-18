Finland’s former President: We need to raise a new generation for sustainable future

Baku, November 18, AZERTAC

“We should bring up new generation for a sustainable future,” said Former President of Finland Tarja Halonen as she addressed the event themed "Raising human capital for green future" as part of COP29.

The former Finnish President emphasized that education and human rights play a crucial role in ensuring a sustainable future.

Tarja Halonen underlined that young people are an integral part of society, stressing the importance of their full enjoyment of health, education and other human rights.

Recalling that Finland is a well-known country for its education, the President stated that the foundation for sustainable education should be laid at home, in pre-school education and then gradually at all levels of education.