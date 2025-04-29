Firefighters in all-out efforts to contain main blaze in South Korea’s Daegu
Baku, April 29, AZERTAC
Firefighters have waged an uphill battle on Tuesday to contain a wildfire on a mountain in South Korean city of Daegu that forced more than 2,000 people to flee their homes, Yonhap News Agency reported.
No casualties have been reported so far since the fire broke out Monday afternoon on Mount Hamji in northern Daegu, some 230 kilometers southeast of Seoul, and quickly spread to neighboring villages, fueled by strong winds.
Authorities issued the highest-level wildfire response later that day and launched a large-scale firefighting effort.
By 8 a.m. Tuesday, 82 percent of the fire had been contained, according to the Korea Forest Service. The blaze has scorched an estimated 260 hectares and 2 kilometers of fire line are still active, it added.
Firefighters deployed more than 50 helicopters and about 1,400 personnel as operations resumed at sunrise.
Fire officials said the calm morning winds provided a critical window to slow the wildfire's spread before stronger winds were expected later in the day.
Traffic restrictions at a highway interchange near the fire zone were lifted early Tuesday as conditions stabilized.
Officials said they hope to contain the main fire by the end of the day, with a better assessment of whether the fire would continue to spread expected around 10 a.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
President of Iran concludes official visit to Azerbaijan
- 28.04.2025 [23:04]
President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian visits Bibiheybat Mosque
- 28.04.2025 [21:44]
Bako Sahakyan confirms his involvement in occupation of Shusha
- 28.04.2025 [20:28]
Violin used in 1997 Titanic film sells for £54k
- 28.04.2025 [20:06]
President of Iran: Our universities can share experiences with each other
- 28.04.2025 [20:00]
Representatives of South Korean Embassy visit BHOS
- 28.04.2025 [19:55]
Lu Mei: China supports the upgrading of Azerbaijan’s legal status in the SCO
- 28.04.2025 [19:34]
Putin announces truce on eve of Victory Day
- 28.04.2025 [19:34]
® Birbank Biznes brings together entrepreneurs in the region
- 28.04.2025 [18:28]
Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler claims gold in Hungary
- 28.04.2025 [18:24]
Azerbaijani delegation attends 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism
- 28.04.2025 [18:12]
Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of Global South NGO Platform
- 28.04.2025 [17:52]
Iranian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev
- 28.04.2025 [17:35]
Baku hosts inauguration of “Baku Open 2025” international chess festival
- 28.04.2025 [16:49]
The most expensive iPhone ever sold
- 28.04.2025 [16:34]
World`s largest car carrier sets off on maiden voyage from Chinese port
- 28.04.2025 [16:26]
® Bank ABB secures $200 million syndicated loan
- 28.04.2025 [16:20]
AERA carries out activities in the field of consumer rights protection
- 28.04.2025 [16:15]
Azerbaijani military pilots conduct training flights
- 28.04.2025 [14:54]
‘High-quality, balanced facts can reduce polarization,’ study finds
- 28.04.2025 [14:49]
Japan's oldest person dies at 115
- 28.04.2025 [14:28]
ANAMA employee injured in landmine blast in Gazakh district
- 28.04.2025 [14:22]
Azerbaijani kickboxers shine with four medals at Latvia Open 2025
- 28.04.2025 [14:10]
AZERTAC wins awards in labor safety and collective agreement competitions
- 28.04.2025 [14:07]
ANAMA: Over 1,925 hectares cleared of mines and UXOs in the past week
- 28.04.2025 [13:21]
UNITAR President: Global South NGO Forum will strengthen cooperation
- 28.04.2025 [12:45]
Kyrgyzstan issues silver coin in honor of 80th anniversary of Victory
- 28.04.2025 [12:44]
President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit
- 28.04.2025 [12:30]
European Council President Antonio Costa continues visit to Bulgaria
- 28.04.2025 [12:18]
President Pezeshkian stresses enhanced cooperation with Azerbaijan
- 28.04.2025 [12:12]
Field practical classes conducted with reservists
- 28.04.2025 [12:04]
Young adults drive historic decline in smoking
- 28.04.2025 [11:50]
Global South NGO Platform launched
- 28.04.2025 [11:48]
Azerbaijan Army positions subjected to fire from Chambarak direction
- 28.04.2025 [11:35]