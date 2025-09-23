First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum highlights regional opportunities in energy sector

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

The First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum held under the patronage of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, continued with a panel session titled “Strengthening relations: Regional opportunities in the energy sector”

The next session included discussions by international experts and leaders of prominent companies on energy, transportation, and the green transition.

Mahdi Aladel, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aramco Ventures; Wolfgang Meier, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Silk Way West Airlines; Ferdinando Nani Falco Beccalli, Managing Partner and Chairman of the Board at Falco Global Partners, and the former President and CEO of GE International; Valerio De Molli, Managing Partner and CEO of The European House – Ambrosetti, addressed the session.

The panel session also featured discussions on “Competitiveness and Sustainability: The Role of Central Asia and the South Caucasus as Green Transition Powerhouses” moderated by Alessandro Viviani, Associate Partner at the European House – Ambrosetti.

During the panel, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov provided insight into the region’s competitive potential in the energy sector, investment opportunities in the Caspian Sea, and prospects for renewable energy development.

The panel included discussions by Afqan Isaev, Vice President of SOCAR; Charles Yansheng Liu, Founder of China’s Hao Capital and Chairman of Star Charge International; Selim Güven, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Board Member of ACWA Power’s operations in Türkiye; Maryam Rashed Al Mazrouei, Head of Business Development and Investment for the CIS countries at UAE’s Masdar; Giuseppe Musico, the Head of Business Development at Emirates Waste to Energy; Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs at bp. The speakers addressed issues related to energy investments, regional cooperation, and sustainable development, contributing valuable perspectives to the forum’s agenda.