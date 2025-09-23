First Azerbaijan Investment Forum features panel session titled “Sea Breeze and Real Estate”

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

A panel session titled “Sea Breeze and Real Estate” was held as part the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in Baku.

Moderated by Stanislav Aleksandrov, representative of Agalarov Development, the panel discussions included new trends in the real estate market both in Azerbaijan and globally, urban planning practices, and the impact of large infrastructure projects on the national economy.

The session also featured a presentation on the upcoming World Urban Forum, scheduled to be held in Baku in 2026.

Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and , Emin Agalarov, President of Agalarov Development, founder and owner of Sea Breeze delivered speeches on the development of residential areas in Azerbaijan and internationally, emerging formats, market dynamics, as well as the impact of large-scale urban planning projects on the national economy, employment, transportation, tourism, and other sectors.

Darren Comber, CEO of Scott Brownrigg; Mohammed Alsudairy, Committee Chairman - PIF Representative at New Murabba; Pyotr Kudryavtsev, Founder and Head of Citymakers International (CM International); Ali A. Alraouf, expert in architecture and urban planning; David Jenkins, Vice President of Business Development for Eastern Europe, Balkans, Georgia, and Central Asia at Radisson Hotel Group; Alexis Feuillat, Director of Development for the CIS, Türkiye, and Israel at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG); Umut Kara, Vice President of International Marketing at Merit Hotels & Casinos; Ritvika Sethi, Senior Manager at MEAIT & Rixos & All-Inclusive Collection, also shared their views on the opportunities and technological innovations shaping the implementation of urban development projects.

A series of documents were signed during the event involving “Sea Breeze Resort” and several international partners.

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Sea Breeze Resort and Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts by IHG, outlining the construction of a 195-room, 4-star hotel. The document was signed by Emin Agalarov, founder of Sea Breeze Resort and President of Agalarov Development, and Alexis Feuillat, Development Director for the CIS, Türkiye, and Israel at Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts by IHG.

Another document was signed between Sea Breeze Resort, MEAIT, and Rixos, for the construction of a 5-star hotel with 504 rooms and 20 villas. The agreement was signed by Emin Agalarov and Ritvika Sethi, Senior Manager at MEAIT & Rixos & All-Inclusive Collection.

A cooperation agreement was signed between Sea Breeze Resort and Digital Residence, signed by Emin Agalarov and Denis Rudnik, Project Manager at Digital Residence.

A memorandum of Understanding focused on the development of medical tourism and the Sea Breeze Health Valley projects was signed by Emin Agalarov and Konstantin Grinfeld, Managing Director of Sea Breeze Health Valley Konstantin Grinfeld.

A separate memorandum was signed between the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABIF) and Sea Breeze Health Valley for the joint evaluation of potential medical cluster projects, including feasibility studies. The document was signed by Yasin Jalilov, Deputy Executive Director of Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC (AIC) and Konstantin Grinfeld.

A tripartite memorandum was signed between Sea Breeze Resort, Sana Hospital Group, and Don Agro International to establish an international multidisciplinary medical center. The agreement was signed by Konstantin Grinfeld, Sven Heininger, Director of International Relations at Sana Hospital Group, and Marat Devlet-Kildeyev, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Don Agro International Ltd.

Finally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Sea Breeze Resort and Radisson Hotel Group for the creation of a new hotel under the Radisson Blu brand. The agreement was signed by Emin Agalarov and David Jenkins, Vice President of Business Development for Eastern Europe, Balkans, Georgia, and Central Asia at Radisson Hotel Group. The project aims to establish, manage, and deliver international-standard services at the new hotel within the Sea Breeze area, contributing to tourism development, global promotion, and new investment opportunities.