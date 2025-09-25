First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue is a necessary step toward advancing bilateral relations, bp's vice president says

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

“The First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue is a necessary step toward advancing bilateral relations. This event serves as a platform for strengthening and deepening mutual cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK,” said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice president for the Caspian region during the opening ceremony of the First Azerbaijan–UK Policy Dialogue.

He noted that BP’s first office in Baku was established just a few months after Azerbaijan declared its independence, adding that it is a clear testimony to the long-standing history of relations.

"We eagerly look forward to continuing our cooperation across various sectors, including trade and engineering. These ties will deepen not only through ongoing projects but also within new initiatives, particularly in renewable and green energy. It is also a pleasure for us to witness the increasing interest among Azerbaijani youth in pursuing higher education at British universities,” Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli added.