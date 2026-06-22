First day of 20th Session of Conference of Parliamentary Union of OIC Member States wraps up in Baku

Baku, June 22, AZERTAC

The first day of the 20th Session of the Conference of the Parliamentary Union of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member States concluded in Baku on June 22.

On the first day, the 5th Meeting of the Committee on Muslim Communities and Minorities was held on the sidelines of the session.

Addressing the meeting, Abdürrahim Dusak, member of the Turkish Grand National Assembly, noted that since its inception, the committee has aimed to amplify the voices of Muslim communities on international platforms, highlight violations of rights faced by Muslim communities, and promote solution-oriented parliamentary diplomacy.

Dusak then presented the committee’s report. According to him, the document aimed to conduct on-the-ground assessments of the situation of Muslim communities and minorities living in non-OIC Parliamentary Union member states, identify the problems they face, record examples of good practices, and enhance international solidarity.

The meeting addressed the protection of the rights of Muslim communities, the security of religious and ethnic minorities, social integration, and the formation of inclusive societies.

Participants also discussed the protection of cultural and religious heritage in liberated territories, as well as cases of discrimination against Muslim communities.

The committee further discussed enhancing multiculturalism, interfaith dialogue and mutual understanding across the OIC and other regions, increasing youth and women’s participation in public life, and promoting social stability and coexistence.