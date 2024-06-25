First day of "By Youth For Youth" International Forum concludes in Shusha

Shusha, June 25, AZERTAC

The first day of the "By Youth for Youth" International Forum wrapped up on Tuesday in Azerbaijan’s city of Shusha.

Co-organized by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the “By Youth for Youth” International Forum brings together some 200 participants, including high-level officials and members of international organizations.

The forum’s purpose is to explore views and experiences of the youth of the Islamic World regarding peace building, sustainable development, culture, and the environment, and to provide an opportunity for their participation in this area, discussing innovative solutions and helping young leaders build their network.

“Youth is our future and it is essential that they are involved in major projects. Following the liberation of the Karabakh region, the large-scale restoration works are underway here. Shusha’s hosting of this event is gratifying,” Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said.

"Shusha plays host to the large number of events in recent days. I express my gratitude to the ICESCO leadership for contributing to the implementation of these projects,” the minister noted.

ICESCO Director-General Salim bin Mohammed Al Malik expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for contributing to the organization of the event.

He described the visit to Shusha as a great joy, expressing ICESCO’s willingness to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan and participate at the upcoming COP29 Conference scheduled to be held in the country.

Other speakers included Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva, Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in Shusha district Aydin Karimov, representative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Elvin Aslanov.