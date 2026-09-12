First day of diplomatic corps representatives’ tour of Garabagh and East Zangezur wraps up

Shusha, September 12, AZERTAC

Members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan concluded the first day of their visit to the East Zangezur and Garabagh regions on September 11.

Accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, 150 representatives from 58 countries and 9 international organizations are participating in the visit.

The representatives of the diplomatic corps first toured the Khankendi Railway and Bus Terminal Complex.

Subsequently, they visited the Victory Park in Khankendi.

The diplomats also reviewed the facilities and conditions created at the Garabagh University.

The delegates then visited the Khankendi sewing factory, where they were briefed on the facility.

The officials then headed to the city of Shusha, where they familiarized themselves with the historical and cultural landmarks of the city.

During the tour, the diplomats visited the Jidir Duzu plain and were briefed on the historical and cultural significance of this area.

Subsequently, they examined the construction site of the New Shusha Mosque to review the ongoing efforts.

Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, briefed the guests on the project.

Then, the diplomats visited the Ashagi Govhar Agha Mosque. It was noted that major restoration work was carried out in the Ashagi Govhar Aga Mosque, which was subjected to Armenian vandalism during the occupation of Shusha.

As the diplomats visited the restored Sadigjan House, a historical and architectural monument in Shusha, they were informed about its history.

The diplomatic corps representatives also viewed the monuments to prominent personalities of Azerbaijan such as Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibayli, which were shot at by Armenians in Shusha during the occupation.

After learning about the city's history, they met with residents of the first residential complex in Shusha to inspect the living conditions created there.

The tour’s first day concluded with a solemn ceremony marking Mexico's Independence Day in Shusha.

The visit will continue on September 12.

It is the 22nd visit by representatives of the diplomatic corps to the liberated territories since 2020.