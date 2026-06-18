First Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council: Russian-Azerbaijani interparliamentary cooperation continues to advance in a consistent and structured manner

Baku, June 18, AZERTAC

“Russian-Azerbaijani interparliamentary cooperation constitutes an essential component of the alliance and friendly relations between the two nations,” said Andrey Yatskin, First Deputy Speaker of the Russian Federation Council at the 24th meeting of the Interparliamentary Commission on Cooperation between the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.

He noted that the Commission remains one of the most active interparliamentary platforms available to both states.

“We are delighted to be in Baku once again for this latest meeting of the Commission, and we can state with confidence that the relations of friendship, cooperation, and alliance between our countries are fully reflected at the parliamentary level,” Yatskin emphasized.

According to him, the overarching importance of the Commission's work is fundamentally confirmed by its regularity. “We hold Commission meetings twice a year—alternating between Azerbaijan and Russia. This regularity clearly demonstrates the ongoing relevance of our dialogue and the mutual interest in its further development,” the First Deputy Speaker added.