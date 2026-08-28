First group of students departs for China as part of BEU-BUCT Dual-Degree Program

Baku, August 28, AZERTAC

The first group of 37 students, who will continue the 3rd and 4th years of their bachelor's studies at Beijing University of Chemical Technology (BUCT) within the framework of the dual-degree program carried out jointly by Baku Engineering University (BEU) and BUCT, has departed for the People's Republic of China.

Starting from the 2026/2027 academic year, the students will continue their studies in the relevant specialties at BUCT. Their studies in China are being carried out within the framework of the implementation of the next stage of the dual-degree program.

The implementation of the dual-degree program between BEU and BUCT began in 2025. Being the first bachelor's-level dual-degree program carried out between higher education institutions of Azerbaijan and China, the project covers 6 specialties. These are "Chemical Engineering," "Computer Engineering," "Mechanical Engineering," "Chemistry," "Biotechnology," and "Business Administration."

According to the terms of the program, carried out on the basis of a "2+2" model, students continue the 3rd and 4th years of their studies at BUCT after completing the first two years of their bachelor's studies at BEU and going through the established relevant procedures.

Within the framework of the program, it is envisaged that students will benefit from the academic opportunities of both higher education institutions during their studies, continue their theoretical and practical training in the relevant specialties, and gain experience in the international educational environment.

Students who successfully fulfill the requirements of the dual-degree program are to be awarded bachelor's diplomas by both BEU and BUCT, in accordance with the terms of the educational program.

The implementation of the BEU-BUCT dual-degree program serves to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and China in the field of higher education, increase students' international educational opportunities, and train highly qualified specialists.