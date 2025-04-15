First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Nursery No.1 and Orphanage No. 1 in Baku

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva visited Nursery No.1 in Nasimi district and Orphanage social service institution No.1 in Nizami district of Baku on April 15th.

Nursery No.1 currently cares for 63 children under the age of three. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva regularly visit this facility, showing care and attention to the children and ensuring their well-being.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation initiated a comprehensive renovation of the nursery’s building, originally constructed in 1930. The renovated facility was inaugurated on May 10, 2015, with the participation of First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva.

Afterwards, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva visited Orphanage No. 1.

The First Lady and Leyla Aliyeva are frequent visitors to the Orphanage No. 1, where they celebrate holidays with the residents and bring gifts.

Currently, Orphanage No.1 provides care for 100 children between the ages of 3 and 18. The facility offers comprehensive resources for education, sports, and healthcare.

As always, the residents of the facility welcomed their esteemed guests, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and Leyla Aliyeva, with a program of poems, songs, and literary performances.

Since its establishment, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has kept this institution in focus, working to ensure that its residents have access to higher education, employment opportunities, and the development of professional skills. The facility underwent a major renovation with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and was reopened in 2005 with the participation of the First Lady of Azerbaijan. In 2017, two residents of the facility married. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation organized their wedding and gifted the young couple an apartment and a car.