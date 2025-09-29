First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on passing of Honored Artist Jabir Imanov

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her social media accounts regarding the passing of Honored Artist Jabir Imanov.

The post reads: “Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Jabir Imanov – a bright, sincere, and exceptionally talented person. Our entire family grieves and extends our condolences to his relatives and loved ones. May Allah grant peace to his soul.”