First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva`s visit to Vatican in spotlight of world media outlets

Baku, October 18, AZERTAC

The official visit of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva to the Holy See and the meetings held were widely covered by world media outlets.

The Argentine "Real Politik" News Agency highlighted the meeting of the First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva with Pope Leo XIV on October 17.

The article noted that expressing her gratitude for the reception by Pope Leo XIV, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva underlined that bilateral ties between the Holy See and Azerbaijan had significantly developed in recent years. The First Vice-President mentioned that in recent years, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Holy See had collaborated extensively on restoration work, scientific research, and cultural exchanges.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized that following the successful completion of several projects, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation had launched other projects in accordance with its agreements signed with the Holy See.

Mehriban Aliyeva noted that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation would expand its cooperation with the Holy See by introducing new initiatives.

The meeting highlighted the activities of the Catholic Church of the Holy See in Azerbaijan and the preparations for the construction of the second Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV highlighted the long-lasting bilateral cooperation between the Holy See and Azerbaijan. Pope Leo XIV expressed his gratitude to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, noting that relations had developed significantly thanks to the initiatives put forward by her a few years ago.

Pope Leo XIV underscored that this collaboration had significantly enhanced interreligious and inter-civilizational dialogue, positioning Azerbaijan as a global leader in this field. Pope Leo XIV reiterated the Holy See’s interest in continuing to implement these projects with Azerbaijan.

He asked that his deep gratitude be conveyed to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for allocating the land for the construction of the second Catholic Church. Pope Leo XIV thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the work it has accomplished.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her gratitude to Pope Leo XIV, and invited him to pay a visit to Azerbaijan.

The Argentine news and online radio portal "Radio María" also noted the meeting of Mehriban Aliyeva with Pope Leo XIV. It was noted that this meeting is an important step towards strengthening good bilateral relations between the Vatican and Azerbaijan.

The article stated that First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva also met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Vatican, and the parties discussed issues of mutual interest.

Pietro Parolin congratulated Azerbaijan on the signing of the Joint Declaration by Azerbaijan, Armenia, and the United States on August 8 in Washington, and on the initialing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He reaffirmed the Vatican’s unequivocal support for peace in the region. At the same time, they exchanged views on cooperation in the cultural sphere and the activities of the Catholic Church in the country.

The material of the Italian portal "Eurasiaticanews" stated that the opening ceremony of the restoration project of the Catacombs of Commodilla, was held on October 16, with the participation of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva.

The event was also attended by Monsignor Pasquale Lacobone, President of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, President Emeritus of the Pontifical Council for Culture and of the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology, and Amedeo Ciaccheri, President of Rome’s VIII Municipality.

The report recalled that the restoration was implemented under the agreement signed on March 4, 2021, between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Pontifical Commission for Sacred Archaeology.

During the restoration process, modern technologies and materials were applied, including the use of safe and environmentally friendly methods to protect workers’ health. Nanotechnology was employed to reinforce the structures, while laser technology was used to treat painted surfaces. All materials were selected for their compatibility with the underground environment.

By actively financing large-scale restoration projects in the Vatican, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation continues to make a significant contribution to the preservation of global cultural heritage. These initiatives are highly valued by the Holy See as exemplary models of effective cooperation and the strengthening of intercultural dialogue.

