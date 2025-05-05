First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with Morocco’s Princess Lalla Hasnaa VIDEO

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

On May 5, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva met with Princess Lalla Hasnaa of the Kingdom of Morocco, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides praised the development of bilateral relations in various fields and emphasized the sincere ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Morocco, rooted in shared historical, cultural, and religious values.

The meeting highlighted the successful cooperation between the two countries within international organizations, including the UN and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Both sides noted the significant potential for expanding relations in the humanitarian and cultural spheres, along with other sectors. In this context, the hosting of the Culture Days of Azerbaijan in Morocco and the Culture Days of Morocco in Azerbaijan was fondly recalled, with both sides emphasizing the value of such events in promoting mutual understanding of the nations’ rich cultures.

They also discussed cooperation with ICESCO, headquartered in Morocco, and noted the opening of a regional ICESCO office in Baku this year. Azerbaijan’s commitment to strengthening Islamic solidarity and promoting collaboration among Muslim countries in education, science, and culture was particularly underlined.

The meeting also recalled the visit of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva to Morocco and the meetings held there, which focused on the Foundation’s social initiatives and child welfare.

Princess Lalla Hasnaa’s visit was viewed as a valuable opportunity to gain deeper insight into Azerbaijan and to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.