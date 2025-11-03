Flags raised in Doha as leaders gather for UN social development summit

Baku, November 3, AZERTAC

Against a quiet morning sky, the flags of the United Nations and the State of Qatar rose together in Doha on Sunday, ahead of the Second World Summit for Social Development, according to the UN website.

The ceremony marked the United Nations’ official assumption of the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) as the venue where world leaders will work to reinvigorate the global social pact.

The brief but symbolic event, held at the sprawling conference facility, was attended by senior officials from Qatar and the United Nations, accompanied by a formation of UN security officers and members of Qatar’s Lekhwiya police forces standing on either side of the two flagpoles.

Speaking at the ceremony, Li Junhua, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, said the moment reflected a shared commitment to cooperation and collective progress.

“This moment formally marks the handover of this landmark facility to the United Nations,” he said. “The QNCC is now transformed into a space where the global community will gather to advance solutions and renew hope.”

Ahmad Hassen Al-Hamadi, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar welcomed the international community, emphasising the country’s support as host and partner in facilitating dialogue and cooperation at the highest level.

“We are confident that this Summit will provide a pivotal opportunity to reaffirm the political will and to capitalise on the abundant opportunities to accelerate and stimulate transformative actions to achieve social development and social justice for all, and accelerate progress for the 2030 Agenda [for Sustainable Development].”

Over the next several days, about 14,000 attendees – including Heads of State and Government, ministers, civil society leaders, youth delegates, workers and private sector representatives – will take part in plenaries, high-level roundtables and parallel forums focused on social protection, inequality, decent work and the inclusion of marginalised groups.

In a preview of the Summit last week, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that Secretary-General António Guterres will address the opening ceremony on Tuesday.

Mr. Guterres is expected to highlight progress since the first Social Summit in Copenhagen in 1995, while underscoring major global challenges, including widening inequalities, unemployment, poverty, conflicts and widespread human suffering.

Adding a striking visual flourish to Sunday’s ceremony, attention turned to the sky for a special performance organized by the Education Above All Foundation, in cooperation with Qatar’s Internal Security Forces and Joint Special Forces. A team of parachutists descended over the Qatar National Convention Centre, each carrying a flag representing one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The display symbolized the Foundation’s commitment to advancing education equity and sustainability, while also reflecting the broader aims of the Summit: to accelerate progress on social development and ensure no one is left behind.

The descent drew applause from delegates and onlookers, symbolising the Summit’s themes of unity, shared responsibility and collective action, and visually reinforcing the message that social development is inseparable from the full SDG agenda.

As leaders gather in Doha, efforts are also under way to bring young people into the conversation. UN DESA has teamed up with Mark Lee, the Korean-Canadian artist from global K-pop group NCT, for a short video message released on social media.

Shot in the style of an incoming video call, the clip shows Mark inviting viewers to “pick up” and reflect on what social progress means to them – from fairness and dignity to real opportunities to thrive.

With millions of followers and a strong global fan base, his message is helping spark conversation among younger audiences who are shaping change in online spaces every day.

“Young and old, we have a huge role to play,” he says in the video. “Our voices, our ideas, our creativity can bring people together. Together, we can show that when we move as one, we can make change happen.