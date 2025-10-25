FM Bayramov: Document signed today will mark the beginning of a new phase in Azerbaijan–UN partnership

Baku, October 25, AZERTAC

On October 24, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov addressed an event dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN).

In his speech, Minister Bayramov emphasized the UN’s vital role as one of the main pillars of multilateral diplomacy and extended congratulations on the occasion of the organization’s 80th anniversary. He noted that Azerbaijan, as an active and responsible member of the UN, has been represented in its key bodies, including the Security Council in 2012–2013 and the Economic and Social Council on three occasions.

FM Bayramov underlined that the Republic of Azerbaijan’s growing influence and leadership on the global stage are further strengthened by its contributions to the UN’s core initiatives. In this context, he highlighted Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019–2023, its hosting of the Global Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations in 2016, and the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in 2024.

The minister recalled that in 2026, Azerbaijan will host two major UN events – the 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) and World Environment Day. He noted that these events reflect the link between climate action and sustainable urbanization, demonstrating Azerbaijan’s commitment to the green energy transition and its leading role in global climate diplomacy.

Minister Bayramov stressed that Azerbaijan fully aligns with the UN’s Global Agenda, attaching particular importance to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting digital innovation, enhancing the rights and opportunities of women and youth, pursuing humanitarian initiatives, and fostering intercultural dialogue. He added that the implementation of the Azerbaijan–UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021–2025 has been successfully completed, and the new document signed today for 2026–2030 will mark the beginning of a new phase in Azerbaijan–UN partnership.

The minister also spoke about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories following the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, as well as the country’s consistent efforts to foster stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus. He noted that the Joint Declaration signed in Washington on August 8 this year, along with other historic agreements reached, represents an important stage in advancing the peace process in the region.

In conclusion, FM Bayramov called for strengthening the partnership, exploring new areas of cooperation, and intensifying joint efforts to build a more peaceful, just, and sustainable world.

At the conclusion of the event, Azerbaijan and the UN signed the Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026–2030.