FM Bayramov: Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur offer opportunities for cooperation for Slovenian companies

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC

“We think that there are opportunities for cooperation for Slovenian companies in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur as well,” said Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a joint press conference with Tanja Fajon, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Slovenia.

Noting that he updated his Slovenian counterpart on the restoration and reconstruction works underway in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, Minister Bayramov added: “Today, a business forum will be held with the participation of the Azerbaijan and Slovenian companies. Azerbaijan's natural gas is now being supplied to Slovenia. Additionally, we also plan to hold discussions on specific projects as part of today’s business forum. Several companies have already concluded preliminary agreements.”