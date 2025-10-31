FM: Opportunity created for 100 students annually from OIC and NAM member countries to study in Azerbaijan

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Addressing the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan’s efforts toward ensuring sustainable development in education.

The minister noted that under the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant Program, established by the decree of President Ilham Aliyev on July 8, 2023, an opportunity has been created for 100 students annually from member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) — totaling 500 students over five years — to study in Azerbaijan.