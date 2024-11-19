Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation (FAST) Partnership Ministerial Meeting held as part of COP29

Baku, November 19, AZERTAC

The Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation (FAST) Partnership Ministerial Meeting was held as part of COP29 in Baku.

The participants shared their experiences and lessons learned on the importance of strengthening collaboration to accelerate climate finance for agrifood systems transformation with a special focus on vulnerable groups, while highlighting the potential of the FAST Partnership and the Baku Harmoniya Climate initiative for Farmers.

The meeting, co-organized by COP29 Presidency, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture in partnership with FAO, was moderated by Kaveh Zahedi, Director of the Office of Climate Change, Biodiversity and Environment of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Majnun Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture noted that through FAST, a unified approach is built to ensure the efficiency and inclusiveness of climate solutions in agro-food systems.

The event was attended by representatives of international organizations, as well as the government officials and experts.