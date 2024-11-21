Foreign delegate: At COP29, we learned how to utilize glass as solar panels

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“One of the most important projects we observed at COP29 is the use of glass as solar panels,” said Dahi Musabeh Dahi, a representative from the United Arab Emirates, speaking to AZERTAC.

Highlighting the intersection of healthcare services, sustainability, and environmental protection, Dahi stated: “I am participating in COP29 in Azerbaijan to explore innovative solutions to critical issues in these areas. We learned how glass solar panels can provide a sustainable way to power buildings without harming the environment.”