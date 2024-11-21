Foreign delegate from Bangladesh: Volunteers at COP29 selected for their specific skills

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“It’s my first time in Baku, and COP29 has been exceptionally well-organized,” said Kamruzzaman, a participant from Bangladesh, speaking to AZERTAC.

He highlighted that volunteers at COP29 were chosen based on their specific skills, contributing to the event’s success.

“Our country also faces significant environmental challenges, and we are working to implement various measures to address them,” Kamruzzaman added.