Foreign kids in Japan out of school rises above 1,000 in 2024 survey

Baku, October 3, AZERTAC

The number of foreign children up to junior high age in Japan who are confirmed not to be enrolled in a local or international school has continued to rise in recent years, exceeding 1,000 as of May 2024, according to Kyodo.

The findings came as the education ministry continues its efforts to grasp the situation of children of foreign nationality to ensure their educational opportunity across the country.

Although not an obligation, children of foreign nationality can attend public elementary and junior high schools free of charge just like Japanese children, in light of the International Covenants on Human Rights.

The latest figure stood at 1,097, up from 970 in the previous 2023 survey and 630 in 2019, when the ministry first conducted the nationwide study.

The 2024 survey analyzed all 1,741 municipalities in the country, of which 74 percent, or 1,288, had children of foreign nationality registered as residents.

Those of an age to go to elementary or junior high school rose by 12,663 from the previous survey to 163,358.

Of the total, the survey failed to grasp the situation of more than 7,000 children.

Including the 1,097 who were confirmed not to have been enrolled, the ministry puts the total number of those potentially out of school at 8,432.

The tally of the children potentially not enrolled decreased significantly from about 19,000 in the first survey.

"We will further inform education boards of the situation as it becomes clearer in order to guarantee the right of education for children," the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology said.

Residents are often informed about school resources when registering with a municipality, which will either call or visit homes or send school admission guides to unenrolled children or children whose statuses are unconfirmed.